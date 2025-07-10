Quincy Jones' Daughter, Kenya Kinski Jones Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Will Peltz

Getty

Quincy Jones’ youngest daughter is about to be a married woman–the 32-year-old is now engaged.

Her longtime boyfriend and actor Will Peltz, 39, proposed, and she shared the news on her Instagram page.

“Just engaged ♥️ My whole heart for my whole life. ♥️” Jones wrote in the caption of her post. The soon-to-be Mrs. posted a black and white image of her kissing Peltz and holding his face, showing off her new sparkly ring.

Jones’ fiancée is the son of billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz. The newly engaged couple have been in each other’s lives for over a decade. Kenya, the youngest daughter of the late Quincy Jones, first posted the Euphoria actor on her Instagram account in 2011.

The two often send one another loving birthday messages on Instagram–Jones wrote one for Will in May.

“Happy birthday to my love, my best friend @willpeltz ❤️ wishing you, always, the most beautiful year in the sunshine. may goodness, joy & magic fill every corner of your life. I love this day & I love you from the very deepest place in my heart.”

Likewise, the actor wished his lover a happy birthday when she turned 32 in February.

“Happy birthday to my wonderful person! May your day be filled with joy, love, and all the amazing things you deserve. Here’s to celebrating you and all the happiness you bring into my life ❤️🎂I love you always ❤️,” the 39-year-old wrote.

Because the couple’s lives have been so intertwined over the past decade, the actor had a close relationship with Kenya’s late father, Quincy Jones. When the legendary artist passed away last year, he penned a lengthy Instagram caption to honor him.

“With all the Love, respect, awe, and gratitude I can muster. You were, and always will be, my Q —a father, a friend, a legend. Thank you for everything, Quincy. I hope to be half the man you are. You will forever be with us in our memories, and in our hearts,” he wrote under a series of images of himself and Quincy back in November.

Quincy, who passed away in November 2024, is survived by seven kids, including Kenya. While her father won’t get to walk her down the aisle, we hope she finds comfort that he’ll be there in spirit.