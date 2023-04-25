Watch Kelly Rowland And Serena Williams Cook Brunch Together

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Imagine LA

There’s nothing like spending some quality time with your bestie. That’s what superstars Kelly Rowland and Serena Williams have been up to lately.

The ladies linked up this past weekend for brunch, but this time they made the goodies, proving they can throw down in the kitchen. Rowland captured their efforts and shared them to Instagram with the caption, “Sunday Brunch at Da’ Spoons.”

Rowland filmed herself making pancakes and bacon for brunch before introducing her bestie. “Somebody’s making cinnamon rolls this morning,” she said while shifting the camera to Williams going to work, making the rolls from scratch.

Williams reacted saying, “You’re making me nervous” as she continued putting the sweet treat together.

The video ended with the singer taste-testing the cinnamon rolls in satisfaction.

The ladies have been friends for several years now, showing up for special moments for each other ranging from tournaments to pregnancies.

The besties first met after a concert and Williams later invited the singer to a tennis match. Rowland gushed about how captivating her friend was at the time.

“It was all of her energy and how great she was—and is,” She told ESSENCE in the past. The Destiny’s Child singer has continued to support the tennis legend throughout the years. She was especially vocal after the controversial U.S. Open women’s singles final match in 2018, where Williams received three violations from the chair umpire and lost to Naomi Osaka. It created a debate about how male tennis stars are allowed to speak out and have emotional reactions during matches while the women are villainized for doing so. Many spoke up about the violations and subsequent fine Williams received, including Rowland, who said she was proud of her for standing up for herself.

“I watched her interview afterwards,” Rowland told PEOPLE. “Just knowing that she’s put in this position to fight for women’s rights and equality and she’s not afraid of that position.”

“I do believe to whom much is given, much is required,” she added. “And she’s not afraid of that. She’s ready to fight the fight and I’ll be there to fight with her.”

They’ve gone from fighting the good fight together to making breakfast together as close friends. We’re glad to see how strong their bond continues to be.