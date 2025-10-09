Kelis Shares What It’s Really Like Living In Kenya After Relocating With Her Kids

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Singer Kelis has always been rebellious and non-conforming. It’s no surprise she decided to buy some land and move to Kenya with her children, where she now lives on a 300-acre farm. The “Milkshake” singer recently shared an update with fans on social media about the pros and cons of living in the Eastern African country after moving earlier this year.

Starting with the cons, Kelis had some things to say about the infrastructure of the country, sharing her thoughts in a video. Before delving into those thoughts, she shared a disclaimer (via an Instagram post caption) emphasizing that Kenya is still a place she loves.

“CONS – Kenya 🇰🇪 Nairobi is a hustling and bustling city these are the things no one told me ‼️ this is NOT a comparison to America, these are just observations that can help the diaspora ✊🏾 Kenya is still one of the BEST countries on the continent in my opinion ❤️ this is my Honest 2cents as an American living here #kenya #eastafrica #africa #city #citylife #nairobi,” she wrote.

“The roads, some of the potholes will literally take your car out,” she said in the video. “They also have these speed bumps, like they give you a warning, they are in the dark, they are not marked, you hit a bump and leave your soul behind you.”

Kelis also went on to address the waste management systems, which she says are less than optimal.

“And the drainage system isn’t working, so when it’s raining, it floods,” she says. “Also, the trash, the waste management here is trash, like it’s absolutely awful, it doesn’t exist.”

Importation is also a struggle in her opinion. The singer cautioned people considering bringing in items from outside of Kenya.

“If you want to live here like an American, it’s definitely going to cost you triple the price. When you bring anything into the country, not just American stuff, it’s definitely going to jack you,” she explained. “They say that if it’s not used here in Kenya, then it’s like new, which makes no sense. It can be 20 years old in another country, probably Japan, and they’ll still charge over Ksh8.4 million.”

In a separate video, Kelis highlighted the pros, including that Kenyans are friendly, helpful people; there is a range of leisure activities to do; delivery services are accessible; and the healthcare is good and affordable. She also highlighted the wildlife, which is a major attraction for tourists globally.

During an interview with the Earn Your Leisure podcast in June, the star explained what drew her to the Eastern African region.

“Kenya has everything,” she said. “You can be far removed in rural areas or in bustling Nairobi. It’s super safe, you can invest money and be here … I live here and it has all the things you need.”

There were some people who were critical of her observations, but most people were appreciative of her sharing the good and the things that could be better. “A real and honest content right there. Straight from the heart and without any intention to hurt any feelings whatsoever,” wrote a commenter. “@kelis loves Kenya and by being sincere and honest she’s showing her utmost respect and transparency to all those who have Kenya -and the whole African continent- by heart. That’s pure love and compassion.”

The singer spent time traveling around Africa in 2024, so it looks like she finally settled on an incredible place to call home.