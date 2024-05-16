Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out After He Accused Her Of Getting Pregnant By Multiple Men During Their Marriage

Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The Club Shay Shay podcast is going viral yet again and this time it’s because of the latest interview between host Shannon Sharpe and actor Kel Mitchell. During the episode, the 45-year-old claimed that his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton, cheated and got pregnant by multiple men during their marriage. He said he chose to stay to make it work for their two kids during that time. The gory details began unfolding when Mitchell discussed how he ended up married to his ex-wife.

“I ended up marrying my ex-wife because we had another baby. We had the abortion and then we had a baby… and she ended up telling me that the baby that was aborted wasn’t mine,” he shared. “Within that process, you already marry within a lie.”

When asked whether their marriage was the same after that revelation, Mitchell replied, “No, this is the beginning. This started at the beginning. Within that process and that being known … Now I’m on TV. I don’t have time to process that.”

During the lengthy interview, the former Nickelodeon star also accused Hampton of getting pregnant during times they weren’t sexually intimate and said he once caught her with a man, one of her friends, in a hotel lobby.

“I got in the whip, went driving around, saw her whip. I saw it at the hotel. I go to the lobby, turns out the dude just came walking down the lobby about to go to the car. My car that she was driving,” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, what’s up? Take me upstairs.’”

The last straw for Mitchell, which led to his filing for divorce, was allegedly receiving a call from a man who said he and Hampton wanted to be together.

The former couple was married between 1999 and 2005 and share two children named Allure and Lyric. He went on to have two other children–daughter Wisdom and son Honor–with his current wife, Asia Lee-Mitchell. The couple married in January 2012.

Asia Lee Mitchell and Kel Mitchell at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Book of Clarence” held at the Academy Museum on January 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

Hampton isn’t going down without a fight–she refuted her ex-husband’s claims via a TikTok video. The mother of two says his claims are “ridiculous lies” and she never cheated, let alone got pregnant by other men. She’s also making it known that he is the father of their children and has DNA tests to back that up while also accusing him of a number of things, including allegedly being abusive. Hampton has used social media in the past to make claims about Mitchell as well, including that he was a deadbeat father.

“Dude, are you okay?” she said in one of the many videos she posted in response. “This is the story that I guess he’s been telling people, and I’m sure the story has morphed into five different men. I don’t even know. You’re trying to get people not to like me or think I’m some wh-re and that will somehow change the reality of what happened. That’s just now it works at all.”

Seeing as these two are raising children together, we hope they’re able to work through these differences. But this is quite the mess…