Keke Wyatt Speaks Out After Son Rahjah Accuses Her Of Homophobia

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Players Alliance

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Singer Keke Wyatt is speaking out to clear some things up following a serious accusation. Her 23-year-old son, Rahjah Ke’ Morton, recently accused her of exploiting his past cancer diagnosis for personal gain. Morton called out his mom by participating in a “put a finger down” TikTok challenge. In the now viral video, he also alleged that Wyatt said his diagnosis was karma for his sexuality. Morton is gay.

“Put a finger down if you were diagnosed with cancer as a teenager and your parent decided to publicly announce your diagnosis for personal gain and attention, but behind the scenes saying that your diagnosis is karma for you being apart of the Alphabet mafia — and if they known that you were gonna turn out like this they could’ve kept their money,” he stated in the video before putting his fingers up. The clip was posted with a few hashtags, including “#narcissism.”

She shared that her son was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and created several YouTube videos tracking his progress. Following Morton’s video clip, the singer addressed her son’s claims in a public statement on her Instagram Stories.

Article continues after video.

“I love my son, and I love all of my children. I love all people. Anyone who truly knows me understands there is not a homophobic bone in my body,” Wyatt said in her statement.

“Like any parent, every day is not sunshine — but my love for my children never changes. I kindly ask that you respect our family, keep us in your prayers, and allow us the privacy to move forward in peace.”

The singer has 11 children, from three different marriages with Rahmat Morton, Michael Ford and Zackariah Darring. Wyatt became a mom for the first time at 18 when she married Morton, who was her road manager at the time. They had three children together and one stillborn before they eventually divorced in 2009.

A year later, in 2010, the singer married Michael Ford and they went on to have four kids together, in addition to Ford’s daughter, which Wyatt considers her own. During her most recent marriage to Zackariah Darring in 2018, the 45-year old had two children, one of which has trisomy 13, a rare genetic disorder. Darring also came with a daughter from a previous relationship.

In 2020, when Wyatt had eight kids, she shared the secret to raising them all with ESSENCE.

“My secret to raising all these babies is keeping everybody content, which is making sure everybody has their own mommy/baby time, daddy/baby time, mommy/daddy/baby time,” she said. “Everybody has their own time for them. And just doing what I’m supposed to do basically — make sure they have everything they need.”

It can’t be easy raising multiple kids, and parenting is never done perfectly. We hope these two can repair their relationship and grow in love.