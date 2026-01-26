Keke Wyatt Asks For Prayers For Son Ke’Zyah, Who Has Trisomy 13, Hospitalized Since Christmas Eve

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 13: Singer Keke Wyatt attends The Players Alliance 2025 Game Changers Celebration at Twelve Midtown Conference Center on July 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Players Alliance)

While many were celebrating the holidays with loved ones in December, singer Keke Wyatt was in the hospital with her youngest child. The singer recently revealed her son Ke’Zyah Jean Darring has been hospitalized since Christmas Eve.

“A whole month of this, I’m so tired and ready to go home by now,” Wyatt began in a caption under a video of Ke’Zyah in the hospital using a breathing machine. “We have been in this hospital since Christmas Eve. We have spent Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and now the middle of January and I’m just so tired of seeing my baby like this. Please keep us in your prayers. I really tried to stay quiet this time, but we could really use your prayers. Love you guys.”

Fans and celebrities sent prayers via the comment section, encouraging the singer and sending well wishes to her baby boy.

“Lord Jesus PLEASE cover this baby with your love, grace and miraculous healing! Give Keke abundant strength to endure and we thank you in advance for your mercy 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” TV personality Tami Roman commented.

Ke’Zyah, who was born in 2022, was diagnosed with Trisomy 13, a genetic disorder that happens when a child has an extra 13th chromosome. He has been in and out of the hospital since birth, and Wyatt has been transparent about his health.

“He has sleep apnea so when he sleeps, he stops breathing so you got to watch that. Then on top of that, he doesn’t like to stay sleep for long and he’s starting to roll over and so you got to make sure he doesn’t,” the singer explained in 2024 to social media followers.

She continued, “I’m probably getting ready to face the reality that he may be nonverbal because he’ll be two in May and he could say ‘mom’ but that’s about it. Wyatt said of his speech. “As a mother of many he would have been talking by now if he was going to be verbal.”

The “Nothing In This World” singer had Ke’Zyah with her ex-husband Zackariah Darring, despite medical professionals advising her to terminate the pregnancy. She also has another son, Ke’Riah, with Darring, who was born in January 2020. She has nine biological children and claims two of her previous stepchildren as her own.

Despite the challenges, Wyatt loves being a mom and told The Christian Post in 2017 that she thinks it’s part of her purpose.

“I think I have an anointing on motherhood,” she said. “I know it sounds funny, but I really think that it’s a gift of mine. It can be difficult, but when you love something and are passionate about it, it’s not really that hard.”