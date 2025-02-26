KeKe Palmer’s Son, Leodis Turns Two!

Keke Palmer/Instagram

Keke Palmer now has a two-year-old, and she can’t keep calm about it–we can’t either. Our adorable nephew, Leodis, just had a birthday bash to mark two years in the world.

“Happy Birthday TO MEEEEE!” a caption on the baby’s personal Instagram page began. The caption was under a collage of images from his birthday celebration, which included a bounce house and live Blippy character.

“I had the best birthday ever!! It started off with my mommy braiding my hair. She really annoyed me with that but we were watching Nemo so I was distracted enough 😅

After that I took a nap before my big party!! Mommy got all the things I like to play with when I go to My Gym, she even got Blippi to stop by, he’s my Jay Z hahahaha. I was looking for my Dad but he’s serving currently and I felt him in spirit, was very happy to see my uncles and my grandpa and happy we were all there together. My friends and family new and old I am a very very GRATEFUL kid,” the caption ended.

There was no shortage of fun at Leodis’ party. He had a race track, an animal farm, and face painting. There was also a major turnout as friends and family gathered to celebrate with him.

Palmer expressed her gratitude and joy about being a mother via her personal Instagram page.

“My life can and will never be the same. You have made me who I will forever be, a MOTHA. Leodis from the moment you were in my stomach I knew you were a strong little boy. I could just feel it! Even though you are no longer in my stomach you are in fact my greatest strength. Idk if it’s telepathy or what but you have taught me that I can do anything and as long as you are watching I promise I won’t let you down.”

The caption concluded, “Strong baby, strong mommy!!!”

The actress gave birth to her first and only child on February 25, 2023, and shares him with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson. Leodis’ caption stated that he currently serves in the U.S. Army.

It’s beautiful to see all the love Leodis has in his life and how many people showed up to celebrate him.