'Keep It Private Until It’s Real’: La La Anthony Shares Sage Relationship Advice

Actress and TV personality La La Anthony has been in the limelight for decades, but her relationships have not been as much of a focus lately. This is an intentional move on the part of the BMF actress, who is choosing to keep her love life private after her divorce. While being interviewed during a recent episode of Complex’s 360 with Speedy, the celebrity gave her POV on how one should navigate relationships.

“I think it’s good to keep things private until you feel like you’re ready for the world to know about it,” the 43-year-old explained. “I feel like anytime the world gets involved too early, that’s when things get messy and messed up.”

La La filed for divorce in 2021 after being married to retired NBA player Carmelo Anthony for 11 years. Irreconcilable differences were the reason cited in the divorce filing, but in past interviews, she’s also stated that being under public scrutiny and going overdrive in her career.

“A lot of times we get so excited when we meet somebody that it’s like, ‘I want to post. I want the world to know I’m so into this,’ ” she said. “Then the comments come and the phone calls, and then you’re like, ‘This just doesn’t feel as good as it did when we were keeping it private.’ “

She added: “So, I think keep it private ’til you feel sure, and also ’til you’re ready to deal with everything that comes with it and then pop out.”

That said, La La isn’t a fan of popping out – she thinks it’s important to protect your happiness when in a relationship.

“That’s not something I’ve done, like posting and everything … just because you just want to be careful. I feel like there’s a lot of miserable people in the world. Everybody doesn’t want to see you happy.”

The mom of one may have found love again judging by a TikTok video she posted in July playfully pulling an unknown man’s hand into the frame. La La has been rumored to be dating NYC entrepreneur Bear, but neither have come out to confirm or deny the news.

When the interviewer asked whether the TikTok video was a soft launch of their relationship, she replied,

“So sometimes it’s nice to tease certain things.” She continued, “Sometimes it’s nice to [give] just a little peek, but not too much.”

“It’s fun to see how invested people are into it,” she added. “I guess I never really feel like people care that much, but then you’re like, ‘Oh, no. They care. They want to know.’ “

The actress remains hopeful about love and is seeking simple yet intangible qualities in a partner.

“I think most people want somebody who believes in God, believes in family. Like, those are the things that I want. I don’t think I’m much different than most people,” she said.