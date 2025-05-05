Katherine Jackson Celebrates Her 95th Birthday With Her Children

Jackie Jackson/Instagram

Katherine Jackson has reached an age many people don’t see: 95 years old. The matriarch and mother of some of the biggest superstars in the world received an outpouring of love for her birthday on social media.

LaToya Jackson posted a video of her out to dinner with her mom and included a caption celebrating her.

“This amazing lovely lady turned 95 today! Her expression of love and kindness is always deeply felt! We all love you Mother! 🌹❤️😘” the caption read.

The Indiana native and author also shares a birthday with her son, Jackie Jackson, a founding member of the Jackson 5. The 74-year-old also penned a birthday message to his mom on Instagram and shared a throwback photo of them smiling.

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible woman I know—my beautiful mother and the matriarch of our family, Katherine Jackson. 🎉💜” he wrote. “There’s no one I’d rather share my birthday with. Your strength, love, and wisdom have shaped who I am, and I’m forever grateful. Here’s to many more celebrations together. Love you always. 💐🎂”

The matriarch is a mother of ten and had all of them with her late husband, Joe Jackson. They married in 1949 after meeting at a party. Michael Jackson doted over what a dedicated mother Katherine is in his 1988 autobiography Moonwalk.

“Every child thinks their mother is the greatest mother in the world, but we Jacksons never lost that feeling,” he wrote. “Because of Katherine’s gentleness, warmth and attention, I can’t imagine what it’s like to grow up without a mother’s love.”

Michael continued, “The lessons she taught us were invaluable. Kindness, love, and consideration for other people headed her list.”