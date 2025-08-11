Kash Doll Confirms Split From Za’Darius Smith: ‘I Just Need To Be Single’

Getty

Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith took us on a romantic ride down lover’s lane for the past few months. That ride has come to an end. The rapper, 36, recently shared the news about the breakup with social media.

“At this point of my life I just need to be single.. Za’Darius is a great guy but we can’t see eye to eye and with all due respect we decided to part ways,” she wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

Kash didn’t stop there—she also announced she’d be taking a hiatus from social media.

“Im giving the internet a break also so Im done with y’all too right now,” her message concluded.

The Minnesota Vikings linebacker also declared his new relationship status online, posting “Single”, alongside a man walking emoji and a door on his Instagram stories. The former pair seem to have had an amicable breakup and both are tight-lipped about the reason for their split.

Kash Doll, also known as Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, and the NFL player have been making headlines since they were first linked together in March while on a trip in Accra, Ghana. By April, the former couple were Instagram official and posting hot and heavy vacation pics that quickly spiralled them into relationship goals.

Things got serious quickly as both celebs, who are also parents, began blending families and spending time with their kids at birthday parties and Disney World. Smith was also the rapper’s plus one at her best friend’s wedding.

The 36-year-old was previously in a relationship with rapper Tracy T—they confirmed their romance in 2021. However, the BMF actress decided to end their long term relationship after having two kids named Klarity and Kashton.

During an interview with Keke Palmer on the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” back in April, the Detroit native shared she’s was no longer with the father of her kids and infidelity played a major part in her decision.

The mom of two also shared how she met Smith, stating that she was impressed by his unconventional and direct approach to grabbing her attention.

“We were just sitting there, and he walked in with security, introduced himself, just straight up,” she recalled. “Most guys will try sliding into your DMs or send someone over, but he brought that real energy. I said, ‘Oh, wow.’”

Although their romance has come to an end, Kash still has so much to look forward to including a budding career and two beautiful kids.