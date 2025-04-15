Kandi Burruss Spends Quality Time With Her Family At Disney World

Kandi Burruss/Instagram

Singer, producer, and actress Kandi Burruss isn’t busy reaching new heights; she’s spending quality time with her family. Burruss recently created new memories at Walt Disney World with her daughter Blaze, son Ace, husband Todd Tucker, and other family members.

“Family time is the best time!!!!!! Every year we go to @waltdisneyworld & every year it gets better & better! I will always cherish the memories. 🥰❤️” the artist wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Burruss shared a reel with sweet snaps of their time at the renowned resort complex. While there, Kandi and her crew covered a lot of ground, visiting Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Epcot. The family engaged in several must-do activities such as meeting Mickey Mouse, watching the parade, and checking out the animals via a safari ride. In a voice over on the reel, Kandi said her favorite part this time around was meeting all of the Disney princesses —Mulan, Rapunzel, and Tiana from the Princess and the Frog movie were some of the producers she got up-close and personal with.

The cutest part of the video might have been seeing Blaze and her cousin dolled up at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Disney World, where they got the princess makeover. The two young queens got their hair done and dressed in the most adorable princess gowns.

Todd and Kandi’s older kids, Kaela Tucker and Riley Burruss, didn’t appear to be there, but they were probably off living their best lives as young adults.

It’s impressive that Burruss makes time for family adventure, especially considering how many hats she wears. The 48-year-old is currently working towards EGOT status. Anubis is well on her way through hard work and commitment. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta peach holder recently made history as she co-produced Broadway’s highest-grossing show ever with “Othello” starring the iconic Denzel Washington. Burruss serves as a reminder that you can bring your dreams to fruition while centering your family, especially as a woman.