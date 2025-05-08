Kandi Burruss, Riley, And Kaela Tucker, Slayed At Janelle Monae’s Met Gala After Party

Kandi Burruss/Instagram

Kandi Burruss is aging backwards—so much so that she could pass for a college student in recent photos with her daughters. The 48-year-old had a fun night out with her daughter Riley Burruss and stepdaughter Kaela Tucker and posted gorgeous images from the night.

The trio attended Janelle Monáe’s Met Gala after party and served sexy, classy, cool looks.

While Riley, 22, wore big, bold curls and a burgundy-themed pantsuit, Kandi rocked a blue, pink, and green dress. Kaela, 28, went for a bold look with a yellow strapless dress, coordinating choker, and spunky ponytail.

Riley, who graduated from NYU and majored in music business in 2024, posted images of their looks to her personal Instagram page. “afters with the fam❤️🫶🏾,” she captioned the post.

The Othello producer also posted multiple images from Monáe’s Met Gala party.

“Out with my girls! Can’t believe I’m out partying with @kpt__ & @rileyburruss! 😩 @janellemonae’s party was 🔥🔥🔥! @swankyjerry it was so good seeing you! ❤️” she wrote in a caption.

Riley was born in August 2002, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni had her with Russell “Block” Spencer. The singer was a single mom for several years until she married her now husband, Todd Tucker, in April 2014, and they blended families. Todd came into the relationship with Kaela, and she’s the eldest of the Burruss/Tucker gang. The couple also has two children together—Ace and Blaze Tucker.

Quality time is a priority in the Burruss/Tucker household. In 2019, Kandi spoke on what it was like blending families, seeing as both Riley and Kaela were older when she and Todd tied the knot. At the time, they took unplanned separate vacations—Kandi and Riley went to Japan while Todd and Kaela took a trip to Europe.

“We are a blended family and our girls were older when we got married,” Kandi said in her KandiOnline vlog. “It wasn’t like we had little babies… we had big girls. So even though they were older when we met, they still want their one-on-one time with each of us. If you had years with your parent and then they get married, you still sometimes just want that feeling of you and them.”

In a 2022 interview with 21Ninety, the actress kept it real about the challenges of blending families. Kandi explained that it’s an ongoing effort and a work in progress.

“It’s a lot of work, especially when you have older children. I think it’s easier to get younger ones into the idea that this is the way our family is,” the Bedroom Kandi owner said. “I think it’s important to do a lot of family fun activities together. With us having older girls, you need to constantly plan family outings together to force the children to interact. You have to build that relationship because sometimes, just being in the house, everybody goes to their own room, and that communication isn’t there. But in any relationship, it’s all about great communication.”

The hard work seems to be paying off, and these ladies have a healthy relationship.