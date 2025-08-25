Kandi Burruss Surprises Daughter Riley In NYC For Her 23rd Birthday Celebration

Kandi Burruss, Instagram

It looks like Kandi Burruss and Russell “Block” Spencer are on better terms than they were years back. Both artists wished their not-so-little baby girl, Riley Burruss, a happy 23rd birthday on Instagram and even had some banter with one another in their tributes.

“It’s my big baby’s birthday!!!!! @rileyburruss!!!!!!!! We recorded this song on your 10th bday & now you’re turning 23. Wow! I’m so thankful that God blessed me with you. I pray that God blesses you to accomplish all of your dreams & goals & that you always have joy. Happy birthday @rileyburruss! Everybody show her some love 🎂❤️🎉🎊” the Xscape singer wrote on Instagram.

Kandi also couldn’t let Riley’s day go by without flying into NYC, where Riley went to college.

“I had to take a quick flight to NYC to see my baby girl for her bday! I cant believe @rileyburruss is 23! 🎂” she wrote in a caption under a picture of the mother-daughter duo posing in the big city.

Big Block also showed his blossoming daughter some love on Instagram, posting a picture of Riley posing on a pool table.

“…happy B’day to my baby girl @RILEYBURRUSS !!! #BloodLuv!!! ❤️🤞🏿 – @KANDI, u could of waited a couple of more hrs and she would of been a #VIRGO and born on the same day as ME! 😜…. #99Bottles,” he wrote.

Kandi replied to the rapper in the comment section saying, “Absolutely not. She was already a week overdue 😂”

The singer and rapper had a roller coaster ride of a relationship over the years due to Big Block being an absent father for many years of Riley’s life and dodging child support responsibilities. Real Housewives of Atlanta OGs may remember their conflict playing out on screen. At one point, the Bedroom Kandi owner sued the rapper for $100K in child support.

The two briefly dated in the early 2000s but ended things around 2002 when the RHOA alum found out he was still involved with the mother of his child.

That said, it seems the rapper has turned over a new leaf and has repaired his relationship with Riley. The Black Entertainment owner was present at her graduation from NYU in 2024 and also spends quality time with the singer, making daddy-daughter TikTok videos.

It’s good to see Kandi and Russell put aside their differences and co-parent, even if Riley is a young adult.