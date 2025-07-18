Kandi Burruss Candidly Weighs In On Her Daughter’s New Boyfriend

Getty

Riley Burruss is now grown enough to have a man and we are here for it! The reality TV star was interviewed by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside her mom Kandi Burruss. Her boyfriend, who she posted an image with on her Instagram page recently, was of course a topic of discussion. When Cohen asked the 22-year-old about her new man, she was apprehensive to spill any details.

“I think everyone knows I like to keep my life private, but now, you know —” she said.

Cohen, who wasn’t taking no for an answer, responded, “You’re on a reality TV show,” referring to RIley being a part of the Next Gen NYC cast.

“But I still try to keep my love life, you know, close to my heart,” Riley responded. The NYU graduate added that she “didn’t know people would care” about the photo she posted with her boyfriend or how her love life is fairing. The picture in question was of Riley posing in her Cowboy Carter concert outfit and her man kissing her on the cheek.

Riley didn’t share an exact timeline for how long she’s been dating her boyfriend, but she disclosed that she’s known him “for a while” and that they made it official a few months ago.

Kandi added to the conversation noting, “This is the first time this has happened to her, so I sent it to our family group chat. I said ‘Riley, you made it! The blogs picked up your boyfriend!'”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumn approves of her firstborn daughter’s man. When Cohen asked what she thinks about him, she responded, “I love him and I think he’s really nice.”

RHOA fans watched Riley grow up on screen and she’s blossomed into a beautiful young woman over the years. Her internet aunties are hoping her new partner does right by her and she has a positive experience in her new relationship.

Luckily, she has her mom, who has been married for over a decade to show her the ropes. Speaking of which, Riley said her mom does give her dating advice while chatting on the Situationships Podcast early July. However it isn’t always contextually relevant advice according to the 22-year-old.

“I mean, my mom’s always talking about different things she’s learned, but I feel like it’s such a different time,” she explained.

“So a lot of things that people used to do, they don’t do anymore,” she continued. “Like, courtship is not much of a thing nowadays.”