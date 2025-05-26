Kandi Burruss Says Her Husband And Mama Joyce Still Don't Get Along

Kandi Burruss/Instagram

Although Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have been married for years, Burruss’s mother, Mama Joyce, doesn’t get along with Tucker. The singer recently revealed their relationship isn’t great in an Amazon Live segment. A fan asked how things were going between her husband and her mom, and she responded, “Not great.”

However, Burruss noted that the two always keep things civil in public, especially during family celebrations like graduations. Tucker and Burruss’s youngest children recently graduated from Kindergarten and the fourth grade, with Momma Joyce in attendance. “Friday, they did pretty good, the kids, Ace and Blaze, had graduated from their school, so they were doing pretty good. But by the time I got back from my trip, my mom wasn’t feeling me again. She [Momma Joyce] was back to not feeling us. So hopefully, it’ll change.” Burruss shared.

Burruss continued addressing her fans, “All the stuff that y’all see online, that stuff is like, who cares. But the stuff that I really be dealing with, y’all just do not understand.”

Since Burruss began dating Tucker in 2011, Mama Joyce has been notoriously critical of their relationship and Tucker. Mama Joyce accused Tucker of being unable to care for Burruss financially and disparaged his mother. Despite her criticism and backlash, they engaged in January 2013 and married in April 2014. Burruss and Tucker also expanded their family by adding two more children, Ace and Blaze, to their family of four, as they both came into the relationship with two children, Riley and Kaela.

Let’s hope Mama Joyce and Tucker can put their differences aside to get along and become a cohesive family unit.