Kandi Burruss Clears Up Third-Party Rumors: 'I'm A Fun Girl, But Don't Have A Girlfriend'

Getty

For years, rumors have circulated that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker have guests in their bedroom. The actress decided she would clarify the rumors during a chat with The Morning Hustle Show.

“Oh my God,” she began. “No, I don’t have a girlfriend. I’m a fun girl though.” The Othello producer went on to explain that what happens in her bedroom and home is none of anyone’s business.

“I’m a married woman, let’s remind ourselves I’m a married woman,” she said. “Any time people ask me about my personal life, I love to tell people, ‘Y’all do realize I ain’t on Real Housewives no more. So I don’t get paid to tell y’all my personal business.'”

Burruss, 48, announced that she was leaving the franchise while on the Grammys red carpet in February 2024. In terms of why the Bedroom Kandi owner decided to bow out from the show, she wanted to focus on family and other career pursuits. While chit chatting on her YouTube channel, the mom of three explained how during the casting delays she had more time to dedicate to mundane mommy and daughter duties.

“Like I was doing real mommy duties and I was loving it,” she explained, referring to transporting her mom to and from her cataract surgery and taking her kids to medical appointments . “I was like, now, I know this ain’t got nothing to do with making money, but I probably wouldn’t have been able to be there for every one of those things had I not had the little extra time on my hands.”

During her incredible 14-season run on the RHOA, Kandi was very open about her sexual fluidity. In 2017 while speaking with Hip Hollywood, she kept it real and said she experienced threesomes with a man and another woman in her past. In 2023 during an episode of her show Kandi Koated Live, the singer revealed that herself and Tucker, who have been married since 2014, had threesomes but they were few and far between. However, at the time of that episode, the Xscape singer disclosed that they did have one in the past six months.



Burruss has always presented herself as a sexually liberated woman and it has opened doors for numerous business ventures such as her successful Kandi Dungeon Tour in 2019 and her adult toy line, Bedroom Kandi.