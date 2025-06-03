Kandi Burruss Shares Sweet Moments From Her Family’s Scenic Trip To China

Kandi Burruss/Instagram

Kandi Burruss is prioritizing quality time with family during this season of her life. The multi-entrepreneur and actress took some time out of her busy schedule to vacation with her husband and kids in China. That includes her husband Todd, her stepdaughter Kaela Tucker, and her three children Riley, Ace, and Blaze.

“We get to check off one of the 7 wonders of the world! There is so much history in China! #GreatWallOfChina,” the producer captioned a post. The Burruss shared multiple images of her and the gang exploring the Great Wall of China and being delighted tourists.

The singer’s youngest children, Blaze and Ace Tucker, also had a unique experience in Beijing. “Our kids got a chance to go to school with students in #Beijing. They made gifts for our kids and were so sweet! @theadventurer513 has put together a great educational trip for the kids,” The Xscape singer’s caption read.

In a separate post. Kandi praised her son Ace for his ability to speak Mandarin and communicate with their driver.

“My son @acetucker is our lifesaver out here in China. He is stepping up as our translator & we’ve been putting what he’s learned in school to the test,” she wrote in a caption under a video of her family riding in a car.

The family of seven also has a layover in Doha, Qatar, where they went shopping and rocked some of the local attire. In Doha, men typically wear a traditional long white robe, also known as a thobe, accompanied by a headdress called a ghutra. Women often wear a loose, long black robe called an abaya and a headscarf. Kandi posted some images and videos from her time in Doha alongside a caption about the importance of trying new things during this phase of life.

“After leaving #RHOA my goal has been to truly enjoy my life & take time to make new cool experiences. This is just a little dump from my layover in Doha,” the caption read.

Burruss made her exit from RHOA after 14 seasons and announced she wouldn’t be returning in February 2024. The 49-year-old has since been focused on achieving EGOT status and spending quality time with her family.

More recently, the actor also took her kids to Disney World to create new memories with them.