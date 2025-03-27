Kandi And Riley Burruss Stun During The Opening Of Broadway Play, Othello

Salvatore DeMaio

Kandi Burruss is glowing through her actress/producer era. The actress recently reached new heights with a Broadway play she co-produced called Othello. Burruss attended the opening night with her daughter, Riley, on March 23 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, and her husband, Todd, and they all looked dashing.

In an Instagram post, the Bedroom Kandi founder expressed her appreciation to her eldest child for supporting her during the opening. We also got an exclusive picture of the mother-daughter duo looking ravishing.

“My baby girl @rileyburruss showed up & showed out to support me! It’s a great feeling to watch your little one grow up & step into their beautiful & bossy era. I Love you RILEZ!❤️” the caption read.

Riley also showed her mama some love on Instagram, sharing some of the stunning images Kandi did in addition to some of her own. “Breaking records in every category, so proud of my family 💕 #OTHELLO #othelloonbroadway,” Riley wrote in her caption.

The play, which was co-produced by Burruss and her longtime husband Todd Tucker, is a tragedy about a commander who is manipulated into thinking his wife is unfaithful. In the hit production, Denzel Washington played the titular lead character, while Jake Gyllenhaal took on the role of Iago.

Othello is one of the couple’s many joint ventures. They met while Todd was producing the Real Housewives of Atlanta and have also opened many businesses together over the years. The singer showed love to her partner in crime via her Instagram page.

“We make a winning team! 😍,” Kandi wrote under images of herself and Todd at the play’s opening.

Opening night was a star-studded event, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L. Jackson, Cynthia Nixon, and Jennifer Lopez attending. Additionally, former president Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attended.

“Just two presidents in one photo. One ran the country, the other runs the room. 😂 An unforgettable moment with President @joebiden At @othellobway Opening Night!” the actress wrote in a caption under an image of her posting with the former POTUS.

Othello has made history and was touted as the top-grossing play in Broadway history. During the previews, the play made over $2.8 million, replacing “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” as the highest-grossing Broadway show, according to Deadline.

Burruss has been in the producer seat for some time, but she started on the stage. She played Mama Morton in the play “Chicago” in 2018 before going on to produce “Thoughts of a Colored Man” in 2021, “The Piano Lesson” in 2022, and “The Wiz” in 2024.

The RHOA star has announced that she’s aiming to reach EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards) status. Burruss has won a Grammy and received an Emmy nomination for her contributions to the TV show La Musica de La Familia, in addition to a Tony nomination for the Broadway show The Piano Lesson. It looks like Burruss is well on her way to EGOT status and looking fabulous while putting in the work.