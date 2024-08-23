Kamala Harris’ Adorable Grandnieces Taught The DNC Crowd How To Pronounce Her Name

Getty

The Democratic National Convention has Americans buzzing and optimistic about the upcoming elections. On the convention’s final day, Kamala Harris’ great nieces accompanied Kerry Washington on stage to teach the crowd how to pronounce the Vice President’s name correctly.

“Confusion is understandable,” Washington began, referring to the common mispronunciation of the Vice President’s name. “Disrespect is not. So tonight, we are going to help everyone get it right.”

Harris’ grand nieces, Amara and Leela Ajagu then came to join the Scandal actress on stage.

“First you say ‘Kama,’ like a comma in a sentence,” Amara said. “Then you say ‘La,’ like ‘la-la-la-la-la.’” “OK, let’s practice,” Washington said.

Amara then pointed to the left side of the stage and said, “Everybody over here say comma!”

Leela turned to the right side and said, “Everybody over here say la!”

The audience members in the United Center responded in unison, “Comma! La!”

Some of the speakers at this year’s Democratic National Convention, including former President Bill Clinton during a speech on Wednesday night, have mispronounced Harris’ name.

The convention has featured prolific speakers endorsing Harris and encouraging Americans to vote for the vice president and her running mate, Tim Waltz, come November. They include former president Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Oprah Winfrey.

This has been a vibrant season for Harris. In addition to running for president, the 59-year-old just celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary to Douglas Emhoff. The couple has been married since 2014 and has no children.

“To the best partner I could ask for: Happy anniversary, Dougie,” the Vice President wrote in a caption under an Instagram post.