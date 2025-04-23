Kaavia James Interviewed Her Mom, Gabrielle Union, And It Was The Cutest Thing Ever

6-year-old Kaavia James is full of both beauty and brains. The youngest daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade got to interview her mom for PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful issue. Likewise, the actress also got to sit in the interviewer’s seat and ask Kaavia some fun questions.

One of the first questions Gabrielle asked Kaavia was to describe her style in a few words.

“Fancy and perfect” were the clever 6-year-old’s adjectives of choice. When the actress followed up and asked why those were her picks, she said,

“Because you have a lot of jewels.” Speaking of her mother’s style, during the interview, Kaavia also said she would want to wear Gabrielle’s wedding dress one day. The actress got married to her NBA Hall of Famer hubby in 2014 and wore a stunning strapless Dennis Basso custom wedding gown. The entire dress was hand-beaded with pearls and crystals.

Kaavia had some questions of her own and asked the actress from The Perfect Find her favorite thing to do with her. The actress said she loves going on dates together.

“Aw, that’s my favorite too,” Kaavia replied. The internet’s favorite ‘shady baby’ also asked her mom why she likes wearing wigs.

“Ooh, triggered. Because I like to switch it up. I like to switch up my look,” Union-Wade said. “Because sometimes I want to have short hair, and sometimes I want to have long hair, and sometimes I want to have blonde hair. And with wigs, I can do all those different things and play all these different kinds of characters.”

When Gabrielle posed the same question to Kaavia, she said she enjoys wearing wigs so she can ‘have long hair.’

Union-Wade gave her positive affirmation and helped reframe her thoughts, stating, “You do have poofy long hair, and silky straight long hair, and curly long hair. You just like change, right?” to which she responded, “Yes.”

When Union-Wade was asked by the interviewer what advice she wants to pass down to her kids about beauty and style, she said she encourages them to freely express themselves.

“It’s whatever you want do. When it comes to her hair, obviously I’m obsessed with it. There’s a lot of work and a small team that does her hair to make sure it’s healthy. But what she does with it, how she chooses to express herself —whether it’s makeup, hair, or how she dresses — is completely up to her. It’s her body. These are her choices. And as long as it’s safe and appropriate for the weather, then it’s really up to her. And you don’t have to follow anybody, it’s no one else’s choice but yours how you express yourself,” she said.