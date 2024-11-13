Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Daughter, Kaavia, Had An Adorable Barbie-Themed Party For Her Sixth Birthday

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

“Shady Baby” isn’t a baby anymore. Now, she’s a big kid. Kaavia James Union-Wade, the viral daughter of Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwayne Wade, just turned six. Kaavia brought in six with a bright Barbie-themed party.

Several images from the birthday bash were shared on the six-year-old’s official Instagram page.

“Somebody tell Barbie it’s Kaavia’s World! 😝 💞🌷 @mattel. Special thank you to my aunties @t_to_the_u & @drellm for making my dream come true 🫶🏾🥹♥️” the caption under the images read.

Kaavia wore a Barbie pink strapless gown and her hair into a bun, showing off her gorgeous face. Her parents participated in the festivities, too. Gabrielle rocked a fuchsia pink fitted dress, while the former NBA player sported blue slacks and a matching shirt. The parents of the birthday girl posed in life-size Barbie and Ken Barbie boxes while Kaavia posed in the middle.

Some activities at the party included face painting and a pool, which Kaavia excitedly shared in a video. Additionally, there was a section for ‘Kaavia’s signature drinks.’ Some of the drink options for the kid bar included the “Kaav-tini” (pink lemonade over ice) and the “Kaavmopolitan” (strawberry kiwi Snapple).

The party wouldn’t be complete without a pink Barbie cake topped with a bow. In heart-tugging images, Kaavia embraces her dad while he holds her up to blow out the pink candles on her cake. Guests also had dozens of doll sets, likely gifts to take home.

Kaavia’s siblings Zaya and Zaire showed up to turn up with her Barbie style in addition to her cousin Dahveon Morris, who Wade adopted.

Before posting Kaavia’s birthday party, the actress, 52, wished her only biological child a happy birthday.

“Miss Kaavia James Union Wade is 6 today!!! You are a miracle who has blessed everyone with your kindness, compassion, elite humor, intelligence and your loving soul. You are a gift to your family, blood and chosen, and so many people across the world,” Union-Wade wrote in the caption.

She concluded, “We love you beyond measure and we celebrate your cute little self daily!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN KAAVIA!!!”