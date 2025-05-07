Gabrielle Union Shares How Kaavia Is Bonding With Zaya, Before She Heads To College

Getty

Zaya Wade is ensuring she bonds with her younger sister, Kaavia, before she heads to college later this year. The siblings are at the same school for the first time this year so that they can spend extra time together.

“It’s funny because Zaya’s a senior and [Kaavia’s] in kindergarten at the same school,” Union, 52, shared during an interview with PEOPLE. “And so during Kaav’s lunch, Zaya comes and hangs out with Kaav. And this is really special that they’re at the same school, at least for one year.”

Gabrielle has been Zaya’s stepmom for years. She met her longtime husband, Dwyane Wade, in 2007, and they’ve been married since 2014. The NBA Hall of Famer had Zaya and Zaire, 22, with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. He also had a son, Xavier, 11, with Aja Metoyer. The longtime couple shares one child, Kaavia James Union-Wade, who is 6 years old.

The actress was especially supportive during Zaya’s college selection process over the past year. In March 2024, the Being Mary Jane actress and her husband accompanied the teen model to visit the University of Washington.

When asked how Union-Wade feels about Zaya leaving the nest, she replied, “Scared but excited for her.” She continued, “[She’s] an astrobiology major. So we can’t help with that. We haven’t been able to help with homework since the fourth grade, but we’re excited for next year,” she added.

The stepmom/daughter relationship Zaya and Gabrielle share seems to be close-knit. In a February interview for Seventeen, the soon-to-be graduate spoke about how her parents feel about her dating and mentioned gossiping with the actress.

“Me and my stepmom love to dish the dirt and tap into the high school gossip. She gets excited for me when I’m like, ‘Oh, I like this person,’ ” the LGTBQ+ activist explained.

During said interview, Zaya also explained her thought process behind choosing a college and expressed safety concerns as a trans girl. “It would be a little too idealistic to say I’m going to be safe anywhere I go,” Zaya said. “Even if I’m in a blue state or blue city or blue county, it’s not to say that it will be free of Black and queer discrimination. But I’m obviously factoring in the safer choices. I really want to put myself in spaces where I know I can find my community and my community can find me, and we can work together to keep the queer community across the country strong.”

Luckily, Zaya has a loving family to support her through college and help her navigate the challenges that come.