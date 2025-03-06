Jurnee Smollett’s Ex-Husband Demands Half Of Her Retirement Savings

Getty

Actress Jurnee Smollett may be entering a new legal battle with her ex-husband, musician Josiah Bell. The Lovecraft Country actress might be headed back to court because Bell is requesting half of her retirement savings, which includes her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) pension.

The former couple finalized their divorce in August 2021 and at the time, Smollett paid her ex almost $1 million in the settlement. Additionally, since separating in 2019, Bell has been receiving a combined total of $7,000 per month in child support for the son they share together and alimony payments.

In terms of the specifics of Bell’s new requests, he’s asking for 50% of the funds Smollett accrued in her retirement accounts between 2010 and 2019, which is the time period when they were married. According to California’s community property laws, marital assets must typically be divided equally in a divorce.

The Cosby show actress is yet to publicly comment on Bell’s requests, so it’s unclear whether she’ll push back in court. The former couple got married in 2010 after being friends for years and as of 2013, their relationship still appeared to be going strong from the outside.

“We were best friends before we started even dating, so we had this really great foundation. I think one of the challenging things about any lasting relationship is that you have to be so vulnerable,” Smullett said to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2013. “I think as human beings we try to hide our flaws and try to present this perfect person, this person we wish we were to our spouse when that causes so many troubles.”

Smollett and Bell gave birth to their only child together, Hunter Zion Bell in November 2016 and are currently co-parenting post divorce.