Live Out Loud This Month: Your June Horoscope Is Here

Things will heat up once Jupiter enters retrograde on June 11, and Saturn goes retrograde on June 17. It’s time to be very intentional about taking control of your life. As Venus also goes into retrograde on June 19, prepare for new adventures in your relationships; you’re redefining what gives you pleasure. Your dreams may be within reach, but Neptune in retrograde will challenge you to see if you’re ready to receive your blessings. You’ll have from June 30 to December 6 to claim your destiny.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

As you celebrate another birthday, you’re starting to see more clearly the progress you have made throughout your life. Traveling with your loved ones to a place that you have never previously experienced will nourish the soul. There is no better feeling than enjoying time with family.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

Reflecting on your accomplishments doesn’t mean that you don’t have some growing to do spiritually. An unusual approach to love is coming into your life. Are you mentally prepared for the change? It seems that you are able to recognize what makes you happy, and it has nothing to do with material items. Open up to escapades and opportunities outside of your comfort zone.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Hermit mode has not allowed you to fully embrace the life you have been blessed with. New friends can provide a fresh perspective, but are you open to the challenge of altering some of your behaviors that no longer serve you? Try some yoga classes or a paint-and-sip event to get your social life and creativity flowing.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

You have been feeling undeserving of the novel encounters you’ve been presented within your career. Start your day with a quote to live by, or learn a word or phrase in another language, to remind yourself that the chances to gain knowledge are -never-ending. Go ahead and spice things up in your relationship and discover new love languages with your partner!

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Go outside of your normal day-to-day routine and do something spontaneous. Take that PTO and go on a road trip across the country. Discover one of the world’s natural wonders, or go to an amusement park you’ve always wanted to visit. You deserve to have a good time while nurturing your inner child.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Have you been feeling disconnected from reality lately, as if you are only going through the motions? Make an effort to get more involved in group activities every once in a while. Try camping with some close friends or organizing a field day that will focus on you being an active, attentive team member. This will foster some much-needed connections.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

You may have been feeling stagnant in your

continuous pursuit of financial success. Or

perhaps it seems like you are going in two

different directions with your career. Aim to write some short-term goals that will center you and offer a more unified road map to becoming the person you want to be.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Wellness has weighed heavily on your mind. But eating nutritiously is not the only key to being healthy; self-care days should include rest and long spells by the pool when possible. Take your focus off the troubles that are wearing you down.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Some old connections have been trying to get in touch with you. In business and love, past events seem to prevent you from moving forward. Confrontation has never been your strong suit. Read some self-help books to become more effective at communicating your feelings.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Has someone been spending more money than they should? We all know that budgeting is a painful topic to discuss, especially with -family and loved ones. However, for everything to operate effectively, we have to be on the same page financially and mentally. Look at that budget plan again; fix where necessary.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

New experiences motivate you to keep going. However, you are at risk of burning yourself out. It might help to opt for a change of scenery. Do yoga on the beach, hike up a mountain or meditate at night underneath the stars. The key is to start doing things that connect your heart with the planet.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

Unique openings and adventures are approaching sooner than you realize. Reflect on the things you have accomplished—and remember, just because you made it look easy doesn’t mean it was. Celebrate the love you get from your tribe, and learn to love yourself as well. Whatever you need will come to you!