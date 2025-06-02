Keep The Faith: Your June Horoscope Is Here

Getty

Summer love is in the air. On June 6, Venus enters Taurus, and many will seek relationships marked by sensuality, stability, and loyalty. Some individuals may struggle with compromising their standards, which can lead to issues with potential soul mates. Don’t discount romantic gestures. If you find it challenging to express yourself, Mercury’s transition into Cancer on June 8 will enhance your emotional awareness. On June 9, Jupiter will enter Cancer, encouraging you to prioritize self-care. The full moon in Sagittarius on June 11 will reward efforts at transformative change. As Mars enters Virgo on June 17, you may experience a focused drive that’s helpful for upcoming projects. On June 26, Mercury enters Leo, spurring you to embrace authenticity and push the boundaries of creativity.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Happy solar return to the ultimate twin flame! Your duality and creativity are valued now more than ever. Write a new chapter for yourself; enjoy exciting travel experiences ahead. Buy tickets to see your favorite artist and savor an unforgettable concert. Pictures will not be top priority in this discovery era. Dance to Durand Bernarr’s hit song “Fist Bump.”

(June 22 to July 21)

Take a break from your responsibilities and revel in some downtime. Moments of self-reflection may lead you to reassess professional goals. Recent career advancements could be making you feel disconnected; you might even consider quitting your job. Be open to uncomfortable changes that can guide you to become a better version of yourself. It’s time to embrace “Denial Is a River” by Doechii.

Cancer

(July 22 to August 22)

Life is an adventure, and you’re eager to tackle it all! This month is all about a carefree attitude. Have you thought about getting some ink? Take a leap and book an appointment with a skilled tattoo artist to create something meaningful. Be daring and try new experiences. Create a calming environment, and don’t let social media pressure weigh you down.

Leo

(August 23 to September 21)

Have you checked your savings account recently? Some reckless spending might have made you more cautious about your finances. It might be time to develop a relationship with a different bank, to avoid mismanagement of funds. Explore some DIY or sustainable practices that can help to protect you financially and reduce your carbon footprint. Saving the environment is crucial in today’s climate.

Virgo

(September 22 to October 22)

When one door closes, another one opens. Consider studying abroad to clear your mind; the rest will follow. Engage with people from different social backgrounds. You might find inspiration in the journeys of those who do not have the same privileges you do. This is a time to test your compassion and to nurture your desire for change. In this fresh adventure, you might discover a drive to learn a new language.

Libra

(October 23 to November 21)

You are unwavering in support of your loved ones. Tempers may flare, but it’s important to remain adaptable during these challenging times. Vent your feelings to someone you trust, and try not to make decisions based on emotion. Journaling could be a helpful way to process situations, ensuring that you’re healing rather than avoiding your problems.

Scorpio

(November 22 to December 21)

The activist in you wants to promote real change in the community. Volunteering in children’s programs may not be enough to satisfy your desire to make an impact. The educational changes you’re witnessing are inspiring you to learn about potential political shifts. Attend town hall meetings to voice your concerns. You are a leader, and you seek meaningful benefits for future generations.

Sagittarius

(December 22 to January 19)

Emerging fashion trends have sparked your interest—and as you look around your home, you may feel like your decor lacks a certain flair. This is an excellent time to consider redecorating. In your downtime, indulge in some HGTV shows or home-improvement reels on Instagram for inspiration. Don’t hesitate to hire an interior designer to bring your vision to life.

Capricorn

(January 20 to February 18)

Those who doubted your worth will soon regret it: You have exciting projects on the horizon. These endeavors will enhance your social standing and lead to lucrative business opportunities. Stay open to constructive criticism, and be prepared to make necessary changes within your social circle. Your new mindset will help you let go of what no longer serves you. Bump some good jams with Muni Long, like “Waste No Time”

Aquarius

(February 19 to March 20)

Get ready for a miraculous opportunity in your professional life. One connection at work could change everything for you. Focus on expanding your knowledge, learning from influencers in your field and practicing diligently. While feelings of self-doubt might arise, don’t let others’ opinions deter you from pursuing your goals. Use mindful mantras and relaxation practices to foster your spiritual growth.

Pisces

(March 21 to April 19)

Intense conversations with a beau are on the horizon. Try to control your temper; it’s only a protective mechanism for your sensitive nature. This turbulent phase will pass, leading to more peaceful times ahead. In the future, keep an eye out for the warning signs you’re now able to recognize. Real love will always reveal itself. Let Siri know that your playlist filled with Willow’s album Empathogen is on repeat!

Aries

(April 20 to May 20)

Validation can be rewarding, but actual results bring even greater satisfaction. Expect profitable returns from past investments. During a networking event, bring some business cards to encourage others to take an interest in your upcoming endeavors. After managing your business affairs, treat yourself to a solo date and a night on the town. You might run into a familiar face. Take advantage of this opportunity.