Step Inside College Hoop Star JuJu Watkins’s Cozy, Redesigned Cali Apartment

Pottery Barn

What does it take to be one of the nation’s top athletes? Training. Discipline. Determination. Oh, and a fabulous place to rest your head and recharge.

JuJu Watkins, University of Southern California hoop star and Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year, knows the importance of setting up your pad to be a haven and to match your personality. The dwelling, with its gorgeous views thanks to a large set of windows letting in natural light, is where she spends most of her time when she’s not on the court. During the current school year, Watkins revamped her college apartment in Cali with help from Pottery Barn Teen, and it is a minimalist girlie’s dream.

“I love more of a minimal design, so not too much. Definitely love neutrals,” she said in a video showing off her crib following the makeover done by PB’s Design Crew. Soft shades are placed around the cozy space, from delicate florals to textured, furry seating. We’re loving the desk that doubles as a vanity ($1,695), enabling the collegian to secure her signature bun. We’re also drawn to the plush futon sofa ($599-$649) and the light-up ball holders ($50) that display basketballs celebrating her accomplishments on the court. “I usually give my trophies to my mom,” Watkins said, “so it’s cool to have a display of my accomplishments.”

Small scalloped hyacinth baskets ($49) keep hold of some of her favorite things. Plexiglass boxes secured to the wall show off her collection of Pop Head figurines (including one in her image), her very own trading cards, and signed Nike basketball shoes. She also keeps up with her favorite trinkets thanks to an Elle Lacquer earring holder ($99) and jewelry box ($149) on her gorgeous gold-finished bookcase ($899-$999).

With a room filled with a bevy of chic furniture and pieces that match her style, Watkins has her dream apartment. It’s uncomplicated, which is exactly how she likes it. “I feel like I’m constantly evolving and liking new things, but one thing that’s always stayed is simplicity,” she said. It’s the perfect spot for studying, hanging out, getting dolled up, and recouping in preparation for a return to the court soon.

Watkins’s 2024-2025 season came to an early end with an ACL tear during a second-round NCAA tournament game this past March. USC women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb recently shared that Watkins is making solid strides in her recovery, a process that takes time and resilience. Her revamped apartment, designed with comfort and style in mind, will be the perfect backdrop for rest, recovery, and a fresh start. Wishing her strength and plenty of moments to relax and recharge in this inspiring space.