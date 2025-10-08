'I Did Anything To Get My Wife Back': How Judge Greg And Linda Mathis Saved Their 40-Year Marriage

Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

Many were concerned when word got out that TV’s Judge Greg Mathis was possibly heading for divorce in August 2024. At the time, his wife, Linda Mathis, filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

The TV judge went into overtime to repair their relationship, vowing to win his wife back, and it seems their marriage is back on track.

While on the Tamron Hall show recently, Mathis, 65, compared the period they were separated to dealing with his mother’s death. To be specific, he described the experience as “devastating.”

“[I] felt like I did when I lost my mother. That’s the feeling I had. And I’d do anything to get my mother back,” he said. “So I did anything to get my wife back.”

Linda, who was also a guest on the show, explained why she decided to file for divorce at the time.

“I supported him always. And, at that time, I felt I needed to just take care of me,” she remarked. “And that’s what I felt I was doing at that time.” The reality is that many marriages can be salvaged if two people are willing to put in the work, both individually and collectively. The longtime couple did just that and seems to be reaping the fruit of their labor.

Linda said that to get back in a good space, they “did a lot of work” and “learned each other again” over the last year.

“We [have] enjoyed our time doing that, each and every day, and it’s just been progressively, just great,” she continued. “Every day has been just wonderful.”

This isn’t the first update the public has received since the divorce filing. In November 2024, Greg told TMZ he believed their marital problems were God redirecting his attention and giving him a new mission: to highlight Black love.

“I think what happens sometimes in life, God has to break you down and lift you up and put you on another mission,” he explained at the time. “As a street kid, went to jail, came out. I was on a mission to help street kids. And I have. For 25 years. Now, I’m on a mission to help Black love.” The TV personality jokingly added, “And that’s not for television. We kiss all the time, y’all.”

During a separate interview with TMZ, he also took accountability for not putting Linda first.

“Maybe I’ll be the example for another man — a cautionary tale. Don’t neglect your wife. That’s what happens, guys,” he said back in September. “Neglect can create suspicion, certainly,” he added, addressing rumors that he stepped out on his wife. “If you’re gone as much as I am, you have every right to suspect.”

The Mathises have cultivated three decades’ worth of memories, victories, and experiences. During their time together, they’ve also had four children: Jade, 40, Camara, 38, Greg Jr., 36, and Amir, 35.

In February, their son Greg Jr., who recently married his longtime love, shared how elated he was that his parents had worked out the kinks in their marriage.

“I’ve never been in a media whirlwind like that before,” he said. “I’m so happy they worked it out, though, because woah, that was a lot to go through. I’m so happy.”

We are, too! A toast to giving love 100% instead of giving up.