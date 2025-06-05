At Home With The Harts: Knicks Star Josh And Wife Shannon On Parenting, Playrooms And Putting Family First

Sydney Sheehan Photo

Fast breaks and buzzer-beater shots—New York Knicks star Josh Hart is used to being in the center of the action on the basketball court. But nothing beats the real action at home, in his family’s playroom. There, Hart and his wife, Shannon, do their best to keep up with their 2-year-old twin boys, Hendrix Aaron and Haze Dana. The playroom in the Empire State is brand new. In addition to being filled with plenty of love and laughter, it was gorgeously designed for the boys, as well as mom and dad. The key to that was collaborating with Greenwich Play, an East Coast-based studio specializing in family-focused interior design.

Sydney Sheehan Photo

“Before Greenwich Play, we didn’t have a dedicated space for the boys,” Shannon says. “We have a basement, but many areas within it are not suitable for kids, which is tricky. Since the space wasn’t made for them, it wasn’t relaxing for anyone to spend time there. It was also challenging to keep their toys organized because there was no dedicated storage space.”

Josh adds, “We wanted to build a space that was 100% dedicated to our kids where they can run around and explore without us worrying about them. Our basement doesn’t allow for that, so to have a room where I can also be comfortable and let my kids play was a no-brainer.”

In addition to making a colorful space, it was important for Greenwich Play designers to get to know the boys, building the room with their personalities in mind, ensuring education was also in mind as the playroom came together, from an emphasis on gross motor skills to creative play opportunities.

Sydney Sheehan Photo

“Shannon was super trusting in our process and decisions and was open about what she wanted to see in the space, which made for a great collaboration,” says Greenwich founder Courtney Gault. “The playroom design process began with us getting to know the boys, Hendrix and Haze, and how we could transition an existing space into a place dedicated to them but comfortable for the entire family.”

She adds, “At two years old, the boys needed space to explore together and independently. This meant areas for collaboration and areas for solo play. Also top of mind was creating a comfortable space for Mom and Dad.” The result is more than a playroom but a retreat. There’s space for climbing, swinging, reading, sitting (because every little needs a break), a basketball hoop (and mini court in rug form), plenty of storage for toys, and a cozy corner for the kiddos and Shannon and Josh, too. It’s called the COOP couch, straight from Greenwich Play. “We love the couch. Josh is happy that there is now a comfortable place to sit while hanging with the kids.”

Sydney Sheehan Photo

And we’d be remiss not to add that there’s stunning New York-inspired wall art, which features the skyline, taxi cabs and plenty of color that is a collaboration between Greenwich Play and Pepper Home, launching this fall. “We love it! The kids love the taxis,” Shannon notes. “We count them and it sets the tone for the space.”

Blending form and function, the room combines modern aesthetics with intentional play zones and eco-friendly furniture. We spoke with the Harts about bringing the playroom to life, how they stay connected as a family during the NBA season, the foundation of Shannon and Josh’s high school-sweetheart bond, and the beautiful chaos of raising twin boys.

ESSENCE: How would you describe your kids’ personalities, and what role did that play in the direction you wanted to go with the space? How do they like it so far?

Shannon Hart: They are super active! Generally, really happy, friendly kids who love to explore and learn. They enjoy playing together, but also play independently. Our new space has been great for them as every toy has a space and each space encourages a unique form of play. This also helps during clean up because it’s easy for them to understand where things go!

Josh Hart: We love this playroom! The boys can explore and have fun without us worrying and Shannon and I also have a place where we can relax and enjoy time as a family.

Sydney Sheehan Photo

I love the personal touches! The NYC skyline on the wall, and the basketball hoop and ball in the room. How did you decide to include those aspects in the space?

Shannon: Greenwich Play introduced us to an amazing company, Pepper Home. They are in the process of developing a collection of wallpaper designed for kids’ rooms. The NYC skyline was perfect for obvious reasons and really creates the space. The basketball hoop was something we loved adding into the space as well for the kids and Josh!

Why was it important to partner with Greenwich Play to make sure that in addition to a fun playroom, there were opportunities to help your boys developmentally? And how was the collaboration process?

Shannon: We loved Greenwich Plays’ approach to building a space for our boys. During our first meeting, they took the time to get to know the twins to fully customize the space for them and us. We wanted a gross motor section to ensure they could get their energy out, and also wanted a comfortable place to hang out. With this feedback in mind, they designed the space including a customized couch, “The Coop Couch,” which is SO comfortable but can also be moved and changed by the kids.

Sydney Sheehan Photo

The NBA season is hectic. Josh, when you’re back home, what are your favorite ways to spend time together as a family?

Josh: A quiet evening at home is all we need.

Shannon, raising kids while your husband travels and trains can’t be easy, especially with twins! How do you do it?

Shannon: Lots of patience, but we love being with each other – giving support is key. The kids love watching their dad play, but I’m his number one fan.

We love a good high school sweethearts to husband and wife love story, especially in the NBA! What keeps your bond so strong after all these years?

Shannon: We stay grounded and always prioritize our family! We just have a strong bond.