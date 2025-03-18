Jonathan Majors Says He Was Sexually Abused From The Age Of 9

Getty

Jonathan Majors revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter for a cover story.

The 35-year-old actor shared that he experienced “sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9.”

He continued, “From people who are supposed to look after you in the absence of a father. I was f—ed up.”

The former Marvel actor’s father left home when he was eight.

As part of his healing journey and to make peace with his past, the actor recently decided to disclose the abuse he endured with his mother, whom he still has a close-knit relationship with. Majors said she apologized for not being able to protect him.

“I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, mom. I just want you to know,’ ” he said regarding their conversation. “And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family.”

The Creed actor is currently in the process of rebuilding his career after it was derailed in 2023 when he was arrested after his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari accused him of assault. After going to trial in December of that year, Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury, and harassment in the second degree. Recently, an audio file leaked of Majors admitting he strangled his ex.

Although the series of events was devastating for Majors’ career (he was dropped from Marvel shortly after), the actor said confronting his experiences with abuse has given him more perspective on his behavior in relationships.

“There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself,” Majors said.

It hasn’t all been bad for the actor—actress Meagan Good has been a beacon of light for him, standing by his side through the trial and after. The couple got engaged in November 2024. Majors is also gearing up for his first movie release since the abuse allegations began. He’ll be starring in the movie Magazine Dreams, taking on the role of an aspiring bodybuilder. The movie was filmed before his arrest in 2023 and will be in theaters on March 21.