John Legend Shares Heartfelt Update On His Son’s Diabetes Diagnosis

Finding out your child has a chronic autoimmune disease can be devastating, but the support of loved ones can make it easier. Singer John Legend’s 7-year-old son Miles has Type 1 diabetes but thankfully, his siblings are loving him through it.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Legend, 46, shared an update on how Miles and his siblings are doing since being diagnosed.

In 2024, the award-winning singer’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, revealed that their eldest son had been diagnosed with the health condition. Legend shares Miles, as well as daughters Luna and Esti, and son Wren, with wife Chrissy Teigen.

“The younger ones don’t really know what’s going on, but when they see the devices and things he has to wear, they sometimes have questions,” Legend told PEOPLE.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system destroys insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. As a result, the pancreas is unable to create insulin.

“His condition is also building grit in him, and as a family, I think it’s building it in us as well because we are all rallying together to support him,” he added.

The EGOT winner has also been a beacon of support, recently attending a summer DYF diabetes camp in Yosemite with the seven-year-old, where he got to engage with kids his own age and counselors with diabetes. The camp aims to improve the quality of life for youths living with diabetes through education and community engagement.

In September, the All of Me singer also told PEOPLE how Miles’ diagnosis has brought his family closer together.

“My personality is one where I’m very optimistic and I’m very practical,” Legend said. “As soon as I learned that he had this I knew it was going to be life-changing for him and for us, but I’m also like, ‘We can do this.’ We’ve got great advice and lots of people offering support to help us learn.”

“This speaks to us feeling like a team,” he said of Teigen, “and knowing we can do this together. It just makes us stronger.”

While life throws us curveballs that are often beyond our control, Legend reminds us that the support of loved ones can make navigating challenges easier.