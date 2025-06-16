Jodie-Turner Smith Writes Joshua Jackson A Moving Letter Amidst Custody Battle

Getty

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith is schooling Joshua Jackson on the importance of a Black mother in a biracial child’s life. In US Weekly, a letter allegedly written by Turner-Smith to her ex, explaining the need to have their daughter, Juno, 5, nearby while she works.

“Hi Josh. Thank you for your message. I appreciate your recognition of how fluid the production timeline can be,” she wrote according to US Weekly. “Your willingness to accommodate that fluidity truly makes a difference.”

She continued, “I’m also glad we agree that our shared goal is to provide Juno with as much stability, consistency and meaningful time with both of us as possible. I hear and appreciate your point that this is ultimately her time with each of us, and not the other way around. That framing feels important.”

The letter comes amid the former couple’s ongoing legal battles over their daughter’s schooling and summer schedule. The 47-year-old Dawson’s Creek actor filed a request for an emergency custody order modification, accusing Turner-Smith of enrolling Juno in a school without notifying him.

“This arrangement allows Juno to enjoy a true sense of continuity and presence — something we both value. She’s excited about our travel plans, and I believe this stretch of time will allow her to feel deeply grounded and connected during a season that’s naturally more open and flexible.”

“I want to raise the subject of something that has been weighing heavily on me — and it’s grounded not just in instinct or emotion, but in widely established research. Before Juno was born, you and I spoke at length about what she would need to grow into a strong, self-assured young person,”

The actors split up in 2023 after getting married in 2019 and their divorce was finalized in May 2025. They didn’t have the smoothest divorce and are still unable to agree about what’s best for their daughter’s wellbeing.

In the lengthy letter the Queen & Slim actress wrote, she cited research regarding the importance of a biracial child being with their Black mother to have a “foundational” connection to their identity.

“Central to those conversations was the importance of the maternal bond — and more specifically, the critical role that being close to her Black mother would play in shaping her identity and self-esteem. Research consistency shows that for biracial children, particularly with a Black mother, that connection is not peripheral — it is foundational. It plays a vital role in identity formation, emotional resilience, and long-term psychological well-being,” she wrote.

She concluded, “These aren’t’ abstract ideas. They’ve lived, daily realities that Juno is already beginning to experience. And the consistency of our time together — especially when school is out and there’s space for deeper connection — is one of the most effective ways to support her through them. That vision we once shared hasn’t changed. And it begins here — in ensuring that Juno is not only protected, but affirmed, reflected and deeply rooted in who she Is.”

We hope the former item can reach an agreement that is best for their little one and can co-parent peacefully shortly.