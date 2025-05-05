Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Finalize Divorce

Getty

Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith is now officially divorced from her former partner Joshua Jackson. The two have been trying to get on the same page about how to split amicably since the actress filed for divorce in October 2023 after four years of marriage.

The former couple has agreed to the terms of their divorce regarding custody and child support. A mediator will put together a schedule for the 50-50 custody of their daughter, and the Dawson’s Creek alum will pay $2,787 in monthly child support. Turner-Smith won’t get monthly spousal support but will get a lump sum payment.

Both actors are still at odds about one area: their daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson’s education. The former cannot agree on where the four-year-old will attend school.

According to a declaration filed by Turner, she and the actor had a full-day mediation in May 2024 to resolve their temporary custody issues for their child’s 2024-2025 school year. The hearing led to the two entering “into a Stipulation and Order to resolve the issue of selection of Juno’s school,” which Turner-Smith said authorized her “to make the final decision.”

However, the actress says that Jackson is “refusing to adhere to the terms of the Stipulation and Order and is depriving me of the right to select the school,” in the court document. Jackson’s reasons for pushing back relate to concerns about the drive time for the school selected by Turner-Smith.

Turner-Smith is requesting $75,000 in attorney fees over the school disagreement, per the court documents.

The former couple secretly got hitched in August 2019 and gave birth to Juno in April 2020. Although the actress filed for divorce in October 2023, she listed the date of separation as Sept. 13, 2023. The actress never gave any precise reasons for the split-up but alluded to a need to be true to herself.

Co-parenting hasn’t been a walk in the park for the two as they navigate their split.

“It’s an adjustment period for anyone when they split up with someone because you’re used to being with your child all the time,” Turner-Smith said in her 2024 GLAMOUR Woman of the Year cover story. “But nobody hands you a manual. Everyone’s trying to figure it out.”

Turner-Smith added, “Each parent has a different life, and especially if the reason why you’re splitting up is because you have different lives, it’s only further complicated by how you’re going to coparent.”