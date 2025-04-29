Chrissy Lampkin Just Turned 54 — And Jim Jones Marked The Moment With A Major Gift

Getty

Love & Hip Hop: New York’s Chrissy Lampkin is drinking from the fountain of youth. The ageless beauty just turned 54 and celebrated the new age with family and friends. One of her birthday gifts this year was a Benz truck on behalf of her longtime partner raper Jim Jones.

Lampkin’s longtime friend, stylist Emily B., shared snaps from the day on Instagram. Chrissy was a classy birthday girl, wearing a beige corset-style skirt and top with a matching trench coat and sunglasses.

In one of the videos shared by Emily, Chrissy can be seen posing in front of a G-Wagon with white balloons and a matching bow on the front of the new whip.

In another video shared in Emily’s Instagram stories, Lampkin sat beside her rapper beau inside the restaurant.

The couple is decades into their love story–they have been together since 2004. In January during a visit to the 90s Baby Show podcast, the rapper recounted how he met Chrissy. According to Jones, they first met at Mart 125, a historic Harlem marketplace that operated near the Apollo Theater. The Dipset artist gushed about the first time he laid eyes on Chrissy stating that he was captivated by her presence. After that initial connection, the couple later bumped into one another at a Miami beach club and that kick started their love story. Lampkin made the first move based on the rapper’s version of the story.

“She ran down on [me] and said some funny sh*t,” he shared. “I was like, wow, this is crazy. In my mind, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m nervous.’ Like I’m trying to find my cool. At that moment, I felt like all my cool was out the window, and I feel like I’m the coolest individual in the world.”

The couple became popular when they joined the cast of Love and Hip Hop: New York during season one. During that season, Chrissy had the internet going wild when she proposed to Jones. When he didn’t take the action she desired towards marriage, they briefly broke up in season two.

About a decade later in 2020, Lampkin spoke on the proposal during a special segment with VH1 and made it clear that marriage wasn’t on the cards at the time.

“To be honest with you, it’s not a priority anymore,” she said. “Our relationship is in a good place. I thought that that was, like, the natural progression [to get engaged], but it’s not for everybody. So, we’re good right now.”

The reality TV couple don’t currently have any children together and seem to be happy with the life they’ve built. Judging by how youthful Chrissy looks, she’s likely doing just fine. Happy birthday queen!