Jennifer Hudson’s Son David And His Date Shut Down Homecoming In Style

If you haven’t seen singer Jennifer Hudson’s son, David Otunga Jr., recently, you may be surprised to witness the teenager’s latest growth spurt. We were able to see a rare photo of the high schooler thanks to his dad, David Otunga, who shared a photo of the teen on his way to homecoming on Instagram.

“DOJ Homecoming 🤴🏾! Swipe to see Me as Homecoming 🤴🏾#homecoming,” the proud father wrote in his Instagram caption. He also included a throwback picture of himself at homecoming with a date during his younger days (the resemblance is striking).

Mini David looked every bit of dapper in his black slacks, navy blazer and white button-up shirt. He also wore some fresh cornrows to complete the look. The teen usually wears his hair in a big afro, which Hudson previously said he takes pride in, especially as he attends a predominantly white school. David Jr.’s gorgeous date also matched his fly with a sparkly spaghetti-strapped mini dress with a bust-down middle part.

One fan commented on the picture saying something many of us are thinking: “I remember seeing him as a baby! Omg I feel old!”

While David’s superstar mom has been protective of him being in the limelight over the years, we’ve been lucky to get a few updates at each stage of his growth. David turned 16 in August and the basketball lover celebrated alongside his mom at work. The EGOT winner surprised her only child with his own spirit tunnel moment.

“Now of course yal know we had to serenade Doj with his own surprise birthday #SpiritTunnel , first thing in the morning on his bday !” Hudson wrote in a caption alongside several videos capturing the special moments. “Now Team Jhud can y’all Join the spirit tunnel and wish my baby a very Happy 16th Birthday !!! You know what to do! Happy 16th Birthday @d.o.j10”

Hudson and Otunga had a 10-year relationship, including an engagement that lasted about nine years, eventually splitting in 2017. During the course of their decade-long romance, they welcomed David in 2009. He’s not their little baby anymore.

“He went to sleep in the room, took a nap with his mohawk, and when I tell you he came out, had a whole new nose, and shot up. I was like, ‘Where did my child go? Who is this?’ That’s how quickly it happens,” she told ESSENCE in 2024. “I’m just taking it in and being the mommy he needs right now—or praying to be.”

She added, “Each phase of raising a kid is different from the last. So, it’s like, Okay, how do you need me now? How do I parent you now with where you are right now? So, we’re finding a new norm, and I’m preparing him for what’s to come.”