'They Wasn't Lying': Jeezy Confirms He's Romantically Interested In Nia Long

Getty

Rapper Jeezy has a thing for actress Nia Long, and he’s making it publicly known. The author appeared on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, where he addressed rumors that he had flirted with Nia Long during their viral 2023 interview.

During The Breakfast Club Interview, the hosts asked whether Jeezy was trying to shoot his shot during their interview, to which he replied, “They wasn’t lying.”

Jeezy also made it clear that he tried to be “respectful” at the time since his divorce to ex-wife Jeannie Mai wasn’t finalized.

Also known as Jay Wayne Jenkins, Jeezy explained that he also isn’t the type to cheat when he’s in a committed relationship because “real men don’t cheat.”

“I’ve never cheated,” he said. “That’s low-hanging fruit. If I’m locked in, I’m locked in. We ain’t got to be married. I’m just not a cheater—I’m not going to cheat my friends. That ain’t in my blood.”

Now that his divorce is finalized, Jeezy said he would “absolutely” try to shoot his shot again and invited her to his TM:101 20th Anniversary Tour.

Jenkins and Mai split in September 2023 when he filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The reasons cited in the divorce filing were that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and that there was “no hope for reconciliation.” The couple had one child together during their marriage, Monaco Jenkins.

The former couple had a contentious divorce, which included Jeezy accusing Mai of gatekeeping their daughter and the former The Real co-host accusing the rapper of domestic violence. The divorce was finalized in June 2024, and the former couple opted to keep the details of their settlement private.

However, based on The Breakfast Club interview, the 47-year-old shared that he and Mai are now in a more peaceful place.

“I’m all about understanding. I’m all about what’s best for everybody, the greater good,” he said. “I don’t want any enemies, I don’t want any issues, I just want peace, I just want joy, and I just want freedom. I love my freedom.”

Nia, on the other hand, was last publicly linked to her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka. In December 2022, the former couple ended their 13-year relationship after news broke that the Houston Rockets coach allegedly had an affair with a co-worker. They are currently co-parenting a son named Kez together.

Now that both Jeezy and Nia are officially single, we may see a baewatch in the future.