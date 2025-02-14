Exclusive: ‘Insecure’ And ‘Another Happy Day’ Star Jean Elie And Wife Randall Are Having A Baby!

Photo by Dev

Actor Jean Elie‘s next role is his biggest yet: Father.

The Haitian-American star, of Insecure, Send Help and Rap Sh!t fame, is expecting his first child with his wife, Randall, whom he wed in 2023, a destination wedding in Portugal featured in our Bridal Bliss franchise. The couple found out the good news after returning from travels to celebrate their one-year anniversary. The Elies were aiming to start a family this year, so it wasn’t totally unexpected, but they admitted it was still “surreal” for them.

“We both still feel so young, we kept thinking are we really allowed to take care of a kid?” Randall tells ESSENCE exclusively. “Basically 34 but feeling like 16 & Pregnant [laughs].”

Though they’re still trying to wrap their head around the idea of “taking care of a tiny human” and being adult adults, they’re overjoyed by what’s to come.

“Naturally we’re both really excited but also very nervous as this is our first child and babies still feel like such a mystery,” they said in a joint statement.

In addition to welcoming their mini me, the couple look forward to seeing the other in parent mode.

“I’m looking forward to being in a position where I can set this kid up for success—providing stability emotionally and financially so they can build on that foundation and chase their dreams without the pressure of giving back,” Jean says. “I’m also excited to do this with Randall. Even though we had two different upbringings—she’s more reserved, and I’m more outgoing and fearless—we make a great team. Together, we create a supportive and nurturing environment, and I know we’ll bring that same energy into parenting.”

Jean is also looking forward to making his mother’s dreams come true.

“I’m excited to bring a new addition to the family and finally give my mom a grandchild,” Jean says. “She’s been asking for one since she met Randall!”

Photo by Dev

As for the mama-t0-be, she believes the things that make them great in their partnership will also serve them well in parenthood. They will continue to complement one another and work as a team, bringing the best out of one another, and ultimately, baby Elie.

“Jean and I are total opposites, but somehow, we always find a way to have fun and meet in the middle. Starting a family together will definitely have its challenges, but it’s also going to be full of laughter, trial and error, and a lot of unforgettable memories,” Randall says. “We make great partners — where I fall short, he picks up the slack, and vice versa. I’m super excited to fumble through teaching our baby all of its firsts. I can’t wait for my parents to experience being first-time grandparents and for my grandma to welcome another great-great-grandchild. She’s convinced it’s a girl! This little one will be surrounded by so much love and laughter and truly be blessed with passionate, fun-loving parents.”

Interestingly, Jean played a first-time father in the critically acclaimed film Another Happy Day, stumbling through new motherhood and coping with postpartum depression (it’s now streaming on Apple TV+!). Now he’s preparing for his first real-life foray into fatherhood. We wish the couple plenty of joy as they embark on this journey together. Congratulations!