Jazmine Sullivan Reveals She Had A Miscarriage: ‘I Woulda Been Holding My 2-Month-Old Son’

Getty

Jazmine Sullivan is navigating the often choppy waves of grief due to a series of losses over the past few years. Nonetheless, the 38-year-old singer took out time to thank fans for the outpouring of love on her birthday, April 9th.

“Whew.. thank yall for ur birthday wishes. Leading up to my birthday has been incredibly hard as I’ve been thinking abt my mother and missing her more than words can say,” Sullivan wrote.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer’s late mom, Pamela, was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in 2019. She died in 2023 at the age of 64, nearly four years after being diagnosed.

In the Selfish Love singer’s birthday reflections, she also revealed that she recently had a miscarriage.

“Also I realized that I woulda have been holding my 2-month-old son that I never got to meet. So needless to say I’ve been down bad,” the post continued.

This news came as a surprise to fans, but it’s not surprising for the artist, who tends to keep her love life private. Back in 2017, the singer revealed she was dating Dave Watson at the ESSENCE Fest, but it’s unclear whether they’re still together and if that’s the father of her deceased baby.

Jazmine concluded her birthday thank you note by reflecting on her healing journey and expressing some gratitude.

“But yesterday I had a massage that helped tor release some of the deep pain I’ve been holding in for a while. So I’m grateful for that. I’m also so grateful that so many of you think of me and take the time to write! It’s all so beautiful!! Please continue to pray for me as I heal from life’s a** whooping,” she wrote.

Anyone who has lost someone knows that the grief never ends but you find strength to carry it as the time passes. The singer shared her devastation about the loss of her mother with Instagram followers back in 2023.

“I don’t have the words yet mommy. So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly 🦋 10/26/58- 07/22/23 💔,” Sullivan wrote in 2023, in a caption underneath a throwback photo of her mother.

We wish this vocal powerhouse a happy birthday and send healing energy her way.