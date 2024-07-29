Jaylen Brown Spoils His Girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, With Chanel For Her Birthday

Getty

NBA player Jaylen Brown gave his girlfriend, free-agent WNBA guard Kysre Gondrezick, a birthday to remember. He filled her room with Chanel boxes, a Prada purse, Christian Louboutin shoeboxes, and flowers to celebrate her birthday.

“Leo season 🥂,” The WNBA player wrote in a caption under images of her birthday festivities.

In the first image, Gondrezick sits pretty on a yacht alongside a Chanel bag, her hair blowing in the wind. In another image, she’s holding a large bouquet of roses, and other flower bouquets are captured in the background. Brown, 27, apparently also bought multiple items for his lady from Chanel (about six boxes were shared). While she didn’t directly thank the NBA player for the gifts, fans assumed they were from him. Given the flag in one of the photos, the couple also looked like they were in an international setting, perhaps Brazil.

Her close friend and fellow baller Angel Reese commented on the post, saying, “HE BETTER DO IT FOR BIG MAMA.”

Likewise, Draya Michele, who is dating and recently had a baby with NBA player Jalen Green, commented, “It’s your world.”

The athletic couple made their grand debut as an item at the 2024 ESPY Awards earlier this month. They stunned in coordinated black outfits at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. During the events, the Boston Celtics player referred to Gondrezick as his “beautiful date.”

Rumors about the couple dating began when they celebrated Brown’s NBA championship together. The NBA player has been having an epic season, winning multiple accolades, including the award for best championship performance and being named Finals MVP in June for helping lead the Celtics to an eighteenth banner for Boston.

Gondrezick was recently waived from the Chicago Sky but could join a new team soon. The baller was also formerly linked to NBA player Kevin Porter Jr. We look forward to seeing more of this cute couple.