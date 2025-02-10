Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, And Rumi Were The Perfect Trio At The 2025 Super Bowl

Getty

The Carters are cementing a new family tradition regarding the annual Super Bowl games. Jay-Z and his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game as a trio for the second year in a row.

Blue Ivy, 13, rocked a black oversized Balenciaga leather jacket, wide-leg cargo jeans, black shades, and boho box braids. Her younger sister Rumi (who happens to be one half of a twin) matched her fly, wearing a black and white Amiri varsity jacket, light wash blue jeans, and Amiri’s cute Ma Canvas camera case. We don’t see much of Rumi in the media, so seeing how big and beautiful she’s getting is always a pleasant surprise.

In 2024, the trio also attended the Super Bowl, and interestingly, they had similar black and denim coordinated outfits. Last year, Blue wore a varsity letterman’s jacket, cargo jeans and sneakers with her hair in long braids, so perhaps this is becoming her signature Super Bowl look. Jay-Z and Blue also attended the Super Bowl in 2023 when Rihanna performed during the halftime show, however, Rumi didn’t pull up that year.

The Hard Knock Life artist is clearly a proud father, especially as his eldest is beginning to carve an identity of her own. The teenage artist recently had a lead role as Princess Kiara in the Disney film, “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

She was also a star performer alongside her legendary mother’s Renaissance tour. Her doting dad gushed at how proud he was of her progression, grit and dedication during the tour.

“It makes me super proud, and I still get goosebumps seeing her walk onstage. It’s because Blue was born into a life she didn’t [choose],” Jay-Z said during an interview with CBS Mornings in 2023. “Since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and in the public eye and everybody having an opinion. Even [as a] little girl and how she keeps her hair.”

“So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better story,” he added. “And then watching her grow in it. She came out in front of 80,000 people.”