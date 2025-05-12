Cam Newton Expecting Ninth Child As He And Jasmin Brown Prepare For Baby #2

Prince Williams/WireImage

Comedian Jasmin Brown made a special announcement on Mother’s Day: She’s expecting another child with her longtime boyfriend Cam Newton. This will be the couple’s second child together and the former NFL player’s ninth.

The 35-year-old debuted her growing bump via an image she shared on Instagram. The soon-to-be mother of two is pictured wearing a white robe and cradling her budding bump.

“Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows 🤣🥰 cheers to our growing tribe. #happymothersday 💐 #watchjazzy #bestfriendinyourhead,” she captioned the image.

In October 2023, the actress announced she was pregnant with her first child, a daughter. A few months later, in February 2024, Brown gave birth to her firstborn. However, she’s kept her identity low-key and hasn’t yet shared her mini’s face or name with the public.

In February, the doting mom wished her daughter a happy birthday as she turned one year old. The comedian penned a heart-tugging note about how ecstatic she is to be her mom, alongside an image of her little one during her newborn phase.

“A letter to my Daughter on her special day. First off, I am thrilled to be your Mom! Let’s start there. I never knew a love like this existed anywhere. I can go on and on about the love I have for YOU but baby the way YOU LOVE ME is like nothing I could ever imagine,” she wrote at the time. “You are my GIRL! My real life baby doll. You spice up my life and give me a reason to keep evolving and bettering myself because I know you are watching me with those big sweet eyes that stare into my soul everyday [sic]. Your laugh makes any stress I may feel just melt away. You are EVERYTHING to me. I cannot believe you’re mine. I am so excited to do life with you and continue to learn you as I learn myself. CHEERS TO THE DAY WE MET!!! Mommy loves you downnnn. Happy birthday to my sweet sweet Pisces girl. YOU DA ONE!!! 🎉🎂🥳🎈🎊🎊🎁 .”

Brown and Newton have reportedly been dating since 2021 but hard launched their relationship at Milan Fashion Week in 2022. Their relationship is quite the conversation starter thanks to the athlete’s podcast, Funky Friday, where he has admitted to cheating on Brown, revealed that marriage with Brown isn’t his ultimate goal, in addition to stating that he wants more kids but doesn’t desire marriage in the future.

Despite the controversy created over his comments, Brown has defended their relationship, is sticking beside her man, and seems to be content with the understanding they have. She does a good job of ignoring fans who criticize her for becoming a “baby mom” after previously advising women to avoid going that route.

Newton currently has four children with his longtime ex, Kia Proctor. He also claims her eldest child from a previous relationship. Additionally, Newton has a child with photographer La Reina Shaw and also raises her oldest son from a previous relationship as his.