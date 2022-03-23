Janelle Monáe And Martell Cognac Honor Black Mixologists In ‘Soar Beyond The Expected’ Campaign

Courtesy of Martell

Black creatives have pioneered and contributed to many of the trends and cultural experiences we enjoy today. They don’t alway get credit for their contributions, which is why amplifying campaigns like “Soar Beyond the Expected” by Martell Cognac is important.

The campaign partners with superstar Janelle Monáe and cognac educator Ms. Franky Marshall (stylized as ms. franky marshall) to celebrate Black creative expression in American cocktail culture.

Cognac historian Joe Pereira shared his thoughts, as part of Martell’s campaign, on the impact Black mixologists have had on the industry.

Courtesy of Martell

“Black Americans have contributed so much to the fabric of our society since our beginnings. At a time in which our country was forming as well as being torn apart, bartenders such as Martha King, Louis Deal, Cato Alexander, Richard Francis, John Dabney and Orsanus Willard kept us together through drink and hospitality.”

He continues, “This history is well documented today by fellow bartender Duane Sylvester and the legacy of names previously mentioned shine bright in the bartenders of today such as ms. franky, French Scotty, Lynn House, Glendon Hartley, Gene Samuals, Josh Davis, Tiffanie Barrierre, Andra Lynn and Kapri Robinson to name a few.”

The “Soar Beyond the Expected” campaign has two key elements: a short film called “The Unexpected Effect” directed by award-winning filmmaker Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah, and “Cocktail of the Future,” a drink kit that pays tribute to Black mixologists.

Courtesy of Martell

Amoah explains her goal for the film saying, “As a director and poet, my mission is to tell authentic stories of my community, and my partnership with Martell was another opportunity to pay tribute to the impact Black creatives have on society and one another. My hope is that ‘The Unexpected Effect’ will inspire people to follow their passion and reimagine their future.”

For all the drink lovers, you can buy a kit to make the “Cocktail of the Future.” The kit contains:

Martell Blue Swift cognac

Hamilton Pimento Dram Liqueur

Crème de mûre

Lime

Balsamic vinegar

Pineapple juice

Blackberries

Strawberries

If these ingredients have you salivating, the kit is available until April 4, 2022. Your money will also go to a good cause as Martell will donate $200,000 to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation. Proceeds will be used to fund projects that advance opportunities and education for BIPOC women in the restaurant industry.