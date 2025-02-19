Jalen Hurts’ Mom Supports Her Son With Philadelphia Eagles Gear And Victory Dance

Getty

“Me returning to work after my 2nd SB & Disney World, knowing that my MVP QB son is a WORLD CHAMPION!,” Pamela captioned the TikTok post.

The 26-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was a star player at the recent Super Bowl LIX game, bagging himself a Super Bowl MVP title. For a quick recap, the Eagles took the game home, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

Pamela is an all-around sports mom, considering she has two other children, Averion Jr. and daughter Kynnedy, who are also athletic.

The proud mother of three never shies away from praising her NFL star son. She spoke about how she knew he was always destined for greatness in a recent interview with FOX 26. Hurts said a family friend saw Jalen’s greatness when he was a child.

“She prophesied to me at that moment, ‘Your oldest son is going to do great things… but Jalen is going to play professionally in the NFL’, and I always believed it,” Pamela said.

Speaking of prophesying, faith is big in the Hurts household, and the NFL star speaks about it publicly. During the FOX 26 interview, the news anchor asked where the athletes ‘outspoken faith comes from.

“I guess family upbringing and the values we instilled in him… he’s just like a sponge, always wanting to do the right thing,” Pamela responded.

In addition to the support of his mother, Pamela, and father, Averion, who coached Jalen throughout his career, the NFL player also has the encouragement of his Fiancée, Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows.

It’s heartwarming to see the outpouring of love and support he gets from his village!