From NFL Star To Storyteller: Jalen Hurts Debuts Uplifting Children's Book

Getty

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback and 2025 Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts is expanding his impact beyond the football field. The 26-year-old Houston native announced he’ll be releasing his first children’s book, “Better Than a Touchdown,” on March 10, 2026, through Penguin Random House.

“I am thrilled to announce my first children’s book, “BETTER THAN A TOUCHDOWN”! This has been a cherished dream of mine, and I hope it inspires young minds and readers of all ages to believe in themselves and never lose sight of their dreams,” Hurts wrote in a caption under a video of him discussing the inspiration behind the book posted on Instagram.

The video announcement was made from the library of Tice Elementary School, located in the quarterback’s hometown of Houston. In the announcement video, Hurts shared some lessons he inherited from loved ones and how he plans to pass them on in his new children’s book.

“Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve brought into my adult life were passed down to me during childhood, like the importance of doing something bigger than yourself,” the star player said. “I’m excited to share some of that wisdom with a new generation of kids in Better Than a Touchdown. I hope this book strikes a chord of resilience, encourages self-belief, and resonates with not only kids, but teachers, mentors, and parents!”

Illustrated by Nneka Myers, the story follows a young boy named Jalen, whose dream of playing school football is dashed when the team is cut. However, he rallies his friends, taps into the community, and learns lessons in resilience, self-belief, and teamwork to bring his dream to fruition. The narrative echoes Hurts’s own life lessons and the storms he’s had to weather to reach his level of success.

Targeted at young readers, educators, and caregivers, Better Than a Touchdown speaks to Black excellence in a fresh, relatable way. The new book also embodies a quote Hurts said in 2024 while rallying up his teammates: “When you look yourself in the mirror as a man and say I’m gonna control the things I can control—that’s how you get better.”

This season is an abundant one for Hurts, who recently married his college sweetheart, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, with two weddings.

Preorders are already live via major retailers, and come March 10 next year, kids everywhere will be able to score their own dose of inspiration.