Jalen Hurts And Bry Burrows Celebrate An Epic Super Bowl Win With A Kiss 

Getty

It’s only February, and Jalen Hurts already has much to celebrate. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback’s team took home the crown at the Super Bowl this year, and he shared that special moment with his fiancée, Bry Burrows.

After the major win, Burrows went to find her man in the crowd and gave him a well-deserved kiss and warm hug for all the work he put in on the field. When the loving hug ended, Burrows appeared to mouth “I love you” to her future husband.

The love is mutual considering the 26-year-old athlete gave Burrows a shout out a few days before hitting the field at the Super Bowl. During a press conference, Hurts shared his gratitude for his fiancée.

“To Bry, the Mrs., thank you for the support, thank you for the love. And thank you for being the rock that I can lean on,” he said via ESPN.

Hurts and Burrows, who is a partner at IBM, have a love story that dates back to their university days. Both of them attended the University of Alabama and they were also both sorority members. Although they dated on and off over the years, the couple went public with their relationship in 2023. They’re a pretty private couple, so we don’t get to see much of their love story in the media. That said, we see enough to know the two seem to be enamored with one another.

Hurts told ESSENCE in his May/June 2023 cover story that he knew his wife-to-be was special.

“I knew a long time ago,” he said. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

The NFL player proposed to his longtime love during the fall of 2024 and the couple shared exclusive images with ESSENCE. The proposal was a private and romantic affair that included a violinist, candles and roses. Fans started speculating about their engagement when Burrows showed up to the Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 6 sporting her new rock.

We can’t wait to see this love story continue to unfold!