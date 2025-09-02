Jackie And Doug Christie Close Out Summer With A Lush Vacation In Italy  

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jackie Christie may have had her share of drama in headlines this year, but she’s back to enjoying the life and love she’s built with her longtime man, Doug Christie. The 56-year-old shared some moments of her vacationing in Italy with Doug during the NBA off-season via social media.

In an Instagram reel posted on her page (also shared by YouTube page My Husband is My Best Friend), the Basketball Wives LA star is sipping wine and engaging in tourist behavior like exploring monumental cathedrals with the Sacramento Kings coach before summer 2025 bows out.

In her Instagram stories, the reality TV personality also shared snaps of herself and Doug dining at Nobu and indulging in lobster and a delectable dessert. “♠️💚🇮🇹 Let It Breathe… from Italy with Love #ChristieWorldTravel” was the caption.

The Christies are an embodiment of what long-lasting love can look like—they’ve been married since July 1996 after meeting at a sports bar. They recently celebrated 30 whole years of marriage. Three decades of love, challenges, success, and growing a family. Doug and Jackie have two children together: daughter Chantel and son Douglas Jr. The reality TV star also has a daughter, Ta’Kari Lee, from a previous relationship.

Weddings are a thing for the couple—they’ve had quite a few of them over the years (more than 20!). The pair makes it a point to renew their vows annually, because why not?

When they got married in 1996, it was a shotgun wedding, which meant many of their loved ones couldn’t make it. That was what kick-started their annual tradition of renewing their vows, according to the TV personality.

“[When] we got married, a bunch of our friends couldn’t make it, because it was so last minute. So we said, ‘Let’s do a renewal next year and invite everybody.’ It was just such a beautiful experience, coming together and celebrating our first year, that we decided to do it every year and make it a family tradition,” she said in honor of VH1’s 14 Days of Love in 2017.

In 2023, Jackie shared the secret to her long-lasting marriage with ESSENCE, and yes, it had to do with getting married every year and always planning for the future together. There were a couple of other tips, too.

“Communication is key. Respect, as well. You’ve got to respect yourself and your mate. I don’t do anything to him that I wouldn’t want done to me. We are still individuals. You still can live your life. I can hang out with my girlfriends here and there. He hangs out. I don’t party, he doesn’t party, so it’s about finding commonality in the relationship,” she explained.

Cheers to many more years of travel, weddings, and Black love.