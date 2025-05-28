Ja Rule’s Daughter Brittney Atkins Marries Longtime Boyfriend Tevin Aitken 

Ja Rule

Rapper Ja Rule recently got to do something many dads dream of: walking his daughter down the aisle. The 49-year-old walked his only daughter down the aisle to R&B classic “For You” by Kenny Lattimore.

The rapper’s eldest child, Brittney Atkins, 29, married her love, Tevin Aitken, 31, on Friday, May 23rd, in a Great Gatsby-themed wedding ceremony. The nuptials took place at Villa Barone Hilltop Manor in Mahopac, New York, and included a 250-person guest list.

The Always on Time artist shared an image of himself and Brittney side by side on her special day.“Such an amazing moment for any father to walk his daughter down the isle… love you Babygirl ❤️🍾❤️” he captioned the image.

The rapper had Brittney with his wife of 24 years, Aisha Atkins, and they also share two other kids together–sons Jeffrey Jr. and Jordan.

The ceremony was officiated by Tevin’s childhood pastor and Aitken shared handwritten vows with his now wife privately before the ceremony. During an interview with PEOPLE Atkins expressed how happy she was to be marrying her person.

“It is definitely a dream come true to be able to marry your best friend, someone not to just love but laugh and grow old with,” Brittney told PEOPLE.

As many brides do, the Growing Up Hip Hop: New York star handled the majority of the wedding planning including choosing the venue.

“We honestly just wanted to make sure the room was full of love to see us showcase ours,” she shared.

The actor and screenwriter was a stunning bride–she wore a sparkling belted gown that matched the theme and a floor-length veil with pearl accessories that wrapped around her forehead. The recent bride experienced love at first sight when initially setting eyes on her dress.

“I went to a local wedding shop and I showed them some photos of what I was looking for,” said Brittney. “I made a decision that same day. I just knew it was the right one. It was just stunning.”

In terms of what the couple is looking forward to next, having beautiful babies, starting a home, and growing together are a few agenda items. “Also enjoying life as a new couple and leaping into new life experiences,” the new wife added.

The newlywed couple met years ago on a dating app. They got engaged on Sept. 18, 2023, when Tevin proposed on a beach in Jamaica, which happens to be his birthplace.

The new Mrs. Aitkens said their strength as a couple is in their ability to balance one another out.

“[We] always make sure we see eye to eye in the end, even if that means to agree to disagree,” she said to PEOPLE. “We admire both of each other’s passion and light in different things, we add to each other and teach each other new things all the time.”