Issa Rae and Delta Team Up To Launch Travel-Inspired Collection

Actress, producer, writer… fashion designer? Is there anything Issa Rae can’t do?

The LA native recently teamed up with Delta Airlines to share her love of her favorite things: fashion and travel.

Named “Runway Runway,” what better way to showcase the collection than during LAFW in an airplane hangar in Hawthorne, California. The apparel and accessories collection is designed for the “chic, adventurous, and well-traveled.”

“My collaboration with Delta’s Runway Runway campaign is about more than showcasing the travel-inspired collections from these six unique, creative designers,” says Rae. “It’s about elevating their stories, each deeply rooted in the belief that there is comfort in human connections, strength in being present and inspiration to be found in the adventures we embark on.”

Delta and Rae initially announced the partnership via Instagram back in September.

“Attention travel lovers! Excited to announce my collab with @delta and six fly small businesses to create a fashion line for the modern jet-setter,” Rae said in the post.

As part of this event, and in a continued effort to support small businesses, Delta and Issa Rae brought several fashion designers into the spotlight including; Oyster, Ember Niche Eyewear, Ponto Footwear, Ana Mero Swim, Cadence Toiletry Kits and Classic Six Capsule Wardrobes.

“Our partnership with Issa has been a dream come true for Delta, allowing us to connect over our shared passion of lifting and connecting small businesses with others around the globe,” said Emmakate Young, Managing Director – Brand Marketing and Sponsorships. “As travel demand continues to rise, this campaign and the travel-inspired collection show that it’s time to explore. We hope Delta’s Runway Runway encourages others to be present, make new connections and find their own inspiration through travel.”

The complete collection is available for purchase at DeltaRunwayRunwayCollection.com.