Isabella Strahan Celebrates 20th Birthday With Her Twin Sister, One Year Post Cancer Diagnosis

Sophia Strahan/Instagram

Isabella Strahan and her twin sister Sophia are gracefully exiting their teens and entering their twenties. The duo recently marked their 20th birthday on October 26th, which they celebrated at Disneyland with family and friends.

Sophia posted an image of the two wearing Minnie Mouse ears and posing in coordinated outfits, which consisted of a black tank top and blue denim jeans.

“20th bday at the happiest place on earth 🏰🎆,” Sophia captioned the series of images.

Other images included in the post showed the girls blowing out candles on their Minnie-themed cake and posing with their dad, Michael Strahan, who also joined in on the fun and wore Minnie ears.

The Good Morning America TV personality, who had the twins with his ex-partner Jean Muggli, also wished his girls a happy birthday via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my baby girls, @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan!” his caption began.

“Can’t believe how fast 20 years have passed. Loved celebrating at Disney and looking to celebrate many many more my loves!! Love you.”

This is a peculiar birthday since Isabella couldn’t celebrate her 19th birthday because she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor, which resulted in her needing emergency surgery. The tumor was bigger than a golf ball and located at the back of her brain. The University of Southern California student and her father shared the news back in January on Good Morning America, but she was diagnosed in October 2023.

The 20-year-old became cancer-free in July after four rounds of chemo and documented the process on her YouTube channel. Isabella also decided to freeze her eggs before starting radiation since treatment could affect her future fertility.

We are glad that the model got the gift of improved health and can celebrate another year around the sun with her family and friends.