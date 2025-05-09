Iman Shumpert Wants Teyana Taylor Jailed For 20 Days, Following Divorce Agreement

Getty

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert may have finalized their divorce, but their legal battles aren’t over yet. The former NBA player demands that Taylor be found in criminal contempt and jailed for 20 days.

Shumpert filed a motion for contempt (obtained by In Touch) on May 5th and accused his ex-wife of violating their divorce agreement. More specifically, he claims the actress violated the contract to avoid discussing the case.

In the motion, Shumpert claimed Taylor “willfully and contemptuously exposed and broadcast specific provisions of the final judgment decree of divorce and related provisions, recklessly disregarding the financial circumstances, privacy, safety and security of the parties and their minor children.”

Shumpert says Taylor allegedly violating their agreement has resulted in loss of income and damage to his personal and professional reputation.

“The precise amount to be more particularly stated and proven at the trial of this matter,” The motion stated. Additionally, Iman accused the Gonna Love Me singer of taking their kids out of school for no reason and willfully obstructing and interfering with his right to pick up the their kids on April 17. The former couple share two daughters together—Iman“Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert.

The former basketball player also says his ex has been speaking ill of him in front of their children.

“For example, in the presence of the children, [Teyana] has shouted crude and inflammatory racial insults at [Iman]. Such insults and criticism of [Iman] have caused the children to unjustly suffer stress and worry, unfairly placing the children in the self-imposed position of peacemaker between their parents,” his motion alleged.

Shumpert’s petition comes just weeks after the singer’s lawyer filed a similar petition asking that Shumpert be jailed for 20 days and pay fines for being in wilful contempt of the Court’s Decree. Taylor accused her ex-husband of leaking information from the case to the media.

That said, the 34-year-old recently came out to deny claims that she tried to get Iman jailed and debunked the gold digger rumors circulating also. The singer stressed that her focus is on moving on with her life peacefully.

“I don’t want no parts of this. Iman is my family. He is the father of my children, and that’s never going to change,” she said. “I just want to move on with my life in peace.”

The former couple were married between October 2016 to July 2024 when they finalized their divorce.