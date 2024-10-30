Sisterhood Shines at the 2024 GU Disruptors Summit

Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar and ESSENCE are back with a sixth exciting season of If Not For My Girls™, showcasing the incredible power of sisterhood in music, media, and culture. This season features a brand-new cast, including actress-singer Amber Riley, rapper-songwriter Lady London, and country music phenomenon Reyna Roberts. Together, they bring a fresh and unique spin to the culture, diving deep into their lives and navigating the challenges that come with being women in a male-dominated industry.

At the 2024 GU Disruptors Summit, Amber, Lady London, and Reyna came together for an empowering conversation about sisterhood. The summit served as a vibrant platform for these remarkable women to share their experiences and celebrate the strength found in unity.

The trio delved into their early careers, revealing personal stories that shaped their paths. Just like a refreshing sip of Coca-Cola can uplift your spirit, the unwavering support from their families gave them the strength to pursue their dreams. Amber spoke lovingly of her mother, her biggest supporter: “My mom believed in me before I even believed in myself.” Lady London echoed this sentiment, sharing how her mother’s encouragement helped her transition from medical sciences to music. “She always told me to follow my heart, and that’s exactly what I did,” she shared, underscoring the importance of having someone in your corner.

As the conversation flowed, Reyna opened up about the challenges of being a country artist in a male-dominated industry. “Staying true to my vision has been tough, but I’ve learned that saying no to the wrong opportunities is just as important as saying yes to the right ones.” Both Amber and Reyna emphasized the necessity of self-worth and the courage to stand firm in their beliefs, even when faced with pressure to conform.

When the topic shifted to relationships, the women candidly shared their thoughts on red flags and the significance of girl code. Amber said, “It’s vital to have friends who are supportive, who will call you out when you’re settling for less.” London added, “Real friends lift each other up, not tear each other down,” highlighting the importance of prioritizing friendships over romantic relationships.

As the conversation warmed to holiday traditions, laughter filled the room. London shared her joy in hosting Friendsgiving for her Howard family, celebrating community and connection. Amber fondly recalled her first Thanksgiving as a host, admitting, “I was so proud of what I accomplished, even while juggling work.” Reyna chimed in with a heartwarming memory of getting locked out during a family gathering, showcasing how laughter and love weave through the fabric of family traditions.

In celebrating their journeys, the women exemplified the beauty of sisterhood, not just through their shared experiences, but also in their unwavering support for one another. Their bonds with family and friends continue to refresh and uplift – creating moments of joy.

